Former ASU guard Josh Christopher selected in first round of NBA Draft

There was no argument that former Arizona State guard Josh Christopher turned in a formidable NBA combine performance, but that display would mean in terms of draft selection did see many mock drafts differ in their predictions, with many of them projecting Chrsitopher to be selected only in the second round.





On Thursday night, Christopher, only the second one-and done player in Sun Devil basketball history, defied those predictions and was picked in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft, no, 24 overall, by the Houston Rockets.