ASU’s new head coach Kenny Dillingham promised to have a staff with several assistants who have in-state recruiting tie-ins, and his first hire certainly reflects that approach, as Idaho State’s defensive ends coach Vince Amey has been hired by Dillingham for an on-field defensive role to be determined later.





The relationship between the two goes back over ten years, when Amey was a fellow assistant of Dillingham at Scottsdale Chapparal High School, a program that won the state championship in 2011.





Amey, who is 47 years old, was a defensive tackle starter on the Sun Devils’ 1997 Rose Bowl team and was a four-year letterman in Tempe between 1994-97. He was a seventh-round in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Los Angles Raiders and later played in the Arena Bowl League for the and Arizona Rattlers and the Los Angeles Avengers.





His college coaching career began at the University of Arizona, where he started as an assistant strength coach and spent the last two years in Tucson as s defensive line coach. He later coached the defensive line for the AAF San Diego Fleet in 2019 and the XFL’s Los Angeles Wildcats in 2020.

He spent just one year on the Idaho State football coaching staff under head coach Charlie Ragle who is also joining Dillingham’s staff as tight ends and special teams coach. Ragle was the head coach at Scottsdale Chaparral High School between 2007-11, where both Amey and Dillingham served as assistants.