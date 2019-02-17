

Note: The interview below was done just a few hours before TJ Pesefea hurried up his timetable and committed to ASU on Sunday night

American River (Calif.) College’s defensive lineman TJ Pesefea had high expectations of his official visit Tempe this past weekend, and told Devils Digest that this experience exceeded his expectations and has him heavily considering an imminent pledge to the Sun Devils.

“The visit was amazing and it showed me everything that I needed and was looking for,” Pesefea said. “I loved the campus, it’s open and beautiful. Meeting the coaches…they were very down to earth and you could feel their energy and honesty. The same thing with the players, no one acted like they are above each other. Everybody is on the same mission. They preached a real family environment and that surprised me the most.

“It wasn't really the things that they told me about the college, but just the little stuff I saw. I’m not really much of a talker and I like to just sit back and observe and deal with the stuff I see. I was able to just to pick up that feeling that there weren’t any hidden curves – everything was just straight up.” Pesefea was hosted by sophomores (defensive lineman) Jermayne Lole and (linebacker) Darrien Butler who only further enhanced the family vibe that visibly present all weekend. “They told me how all the coaches lead with passion,” Pesefea described. “They do everything wholeheartedly and as a family. They always do what’s best for the athletes and it’s real. Talking to (defensive line) coach Jamar Cain I could tell that he’s there for the players and he’s going be real with you and not sugarcoat anything. That’s what family does – they don’t put out any false information, so you can improve and be the best you can be.” “When I watched practices, I liked watching the competitiveness, watching players who want to go out there and win and be coachable. Even if they would lose a rep, they didn’t hang heir head down and stayed focused for the next one. I really liked their drive.” Pesefea is versatile enough to play all three defensive line positions for the Sun Devils. As a freshman for American River college, he tallied 17 tackles in nine games, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack.