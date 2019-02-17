Pesefea: 'hard to say no to ASU', commits to Sun Devils tonight
Note: The interview below was done just a few hours before TJ Pesefea hurried up his timetable and committed to ASU on Sunday night
American River (Calif.) College’s defensive lineman TJ Pesefea had high expectations of his official visit Tempe this past weekend, and told Devils Digest that this experience exceeded his expectations and has him heavily considering an imminent pledge to the Sun Devils.
“The visit was amazing and it showed me everything that I needed and was looking for,” Pesefea said. “I loved the campus, it’s open and beautiful. Meeting the coaches…they were very down to earth and you could feel their energy and honesty. The same thing with the players, no one acted like they are above each other. Everybody is on the same mission. They preached a real family environment and that surprised me the most.
“It wasn't really the things that they told me about the college, but just the little stuff I saw. I’m not really much of a talker and I like to just sit back and observe and deal with the stuff I see. I was able to just to pick up that feeling that there weren’t any hidden curves – everything was just straight up.”
Pesefea was hosted by sophomores (defensive lineman) Jermayne Lole and (linebacker) Darrien Butler who only further enhanced the family vibe that visibly present all weekend.
“They told me how all the coaches lead with passion,” Pesefea described. “They do everything wholeheartedly and as a family. They always do what’s best for the athletes and it’s real. Talking to (defensive line) coach Jamar Cain I could tell that he’s there for the players and he’s going be real with you and not sugarcoat anything. That’s what family does – they don’t put out any false information, so you can improve and be the best you can be.”
“When I watched practices, I liked watching the competitiveness, watching players who want to go out there and win and be coachable. Even if they would lose a rep, they didn’t hang heir head down and stayed focused for the next one. I really liked their drive.”
Pesefea is versatile enough to play all three defensive line positions for the Sun Devils. As a freshman for American River college, he tallied 17 tackles in nine games, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
The lineman appreciated spending time with head coach Herm Edwards and picked up the same sentiments from him as he did from everyone else he interacted with during his trip.
“I could feel his passion,” Pesefea commented, “and I saw he can relate to me also being a believer. Everything he told me I took to heart. All the players told me that when coach Herm talks, he talks life. He tells you stuff that really makes you think and when he talks to them like he did after practice, he’s talking from the heart – he doesn’t prepare for this (with a written speech).
“The academics at the school really sold me and that’s the biggest part I was looking for. They said that they aren’t a lot of schools like them who have full-time academic coaches for the student-athletes. And you hear those coaches talk about this being their passion and they will be there always whether you like it or not. One of those ‘hate me now, love me later’ type of relationships. That’s exactly what I need.”
Pesefea, who was a qualifier out of high school has three years of eligibility left with a redshirt year available as well. Cal, Michigan, and UCLA have pursued him in recent weeks, but ASU, the only school he has visited represents his only offer to date.
“I’m considering the offer,” Pesefea stated, “and I’m going to talk it over with my family and pray on it. But with everything I went through on this visit, it’s going to be hard to say no to them. Most likely I will decide tomorrow.
“If I go there it’s because of their all-around football aspects, and their whole demeanor and family environment. Their academic support programs would be another reason. They want you not only to succeed in football but in life too because football doesn’t last forever.”
