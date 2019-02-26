It’s no secret that Eno Benjamin is Arizona State’s No. 1 running back. In terms of yardage production, he was the No. 5 back in the nation last year, with 1,642 yards and 16 scores on exactly 300 carries.





Safe to say, he’s earned it.





But make no mistake — despite being one of the few skill players on the offensive side of the ball that appear pretty locked into a starting position — the rising junior isn’t alone in the backfield.





Even if it’s just for the No. 2 spot in the pecking order, the competition being created by fellow ball carriers Isaiah Floyd (redshirt junior) and A.J. Carter (sophomore) have been a driving force in the spring session that’s set to wrap up this Thursday.





“I think competition, at least for me, I don’t go into a shell with competition,” Floyd said. “I rise up. I actually get better, and I think, what that does, is it makes everybody else around me get better.”





In terms of what you’ve seen on the field, Floyd is, of course, the more familiar name.





For all intents and purposes, Floyd was exactly what he needed to be last year: a solid backup in Eno Benjamin’s breakout season. He didn’t see significant action but was still productive when he needed to be, for the most part.





Floyd was the team’s third-leading rusher, behind Benjamin and Manny Wilkins, with 209 yards on 45 attempts, good for 4.6 yards per carry. He had one touchdown on the season, which came as part of his 79-yard performance in the season opener against UTSA.





But that wasn’t his only solid performance in 2018. There were only four games in which Floyd had five or more carries, but he eclipsed 30 yards on the ground in each of those games, while tacking on two receptions out of the backfield in the Territorial Cup.





Sure, these aren’t mind-boggling numbers. But for a junior college transfer in his first year at the FBS level, still learning the game, there’s promise heading into Floyd’s second season at ASU.





“The hardest thing was getting people to realize that I deserved to be here,” Floyd said of year one. “You can definitely see the improvement that I’ve made since last season… I know I’ve definitely improved from last year, mentally and physically.”





As often tends to be the case for junior college transfers — Floyd came to ASU from City College of San Francisco ahead of the 2018 season — Floyd is starting to see the game slow down after a full year of Pac-12 caliber football.





“Yeah, definitely the game has definitely slowed down a lot more,” he said. “I think part of that is me getting bigger and stronger, and still developing, but also just me maturing and getting an understanding of how this game works now, how the college game works, on and off the field. I think it’s more of an understanding of the whole entire system, that’s slowed everything down for me.”





In his eyes, that’s been the biggest difference this spring, in terms of where he’s seen improvements in his game.





“I would say, understanding the defense more,” he said. “I think the game has just slowed down a lot.”



