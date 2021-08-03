Florida wide receiver Terrell Crosby bullish on ASU after recent offer

Terrell Crosby had held an Arizona State offer for less than a week, and the 6-foot, 178-pound wide receiver from Florida is already looking to make a trip down to Tempe.





He said he was in the process of talking with ASU wide receivers coach Prentice Gill about possibly making an official visit to Arizona State in September and noted that he would consider possibly committing to ASU once there.





“I just have a feeling,” Crosby. “I just feel like if I get there, I could change the game. I could change something about the offense. I could be a piece in the offense and be that dude for the offense.”





Crosby said he’s been talking with Gill and the Sun Devils for about five weeks, forming a good relationship with ASU’s young wide-outs coach.





“It’s amazing,” Crosby said of their relationship. “He’s a great recruiter, and he keeps it a hundred with you – that’s all I want.”





Crosby noted he has 12 offers, a list that includes, notably, Kentucky and Boston College, as well as a number of non-Power 5 programs. If someone plotted his offers across a map, there would be almost no correlation to be found – and that benefits ASU.





“I want to leave (Florida); I don’t want to stay here,” Crosby said. “I just feel that disrespect, like none of the schools from Florida – like Florida State and the Florida Gators – offered me.”