Florida wide receiver Terrell Crosby bullish on ASU after recent offer
Terrell Crosby had held an Arizona State offer for less than a week, and the 6-foot, 178-pound wide receiver from Florida is already looking to make a trip down to Tempe.
He said he was in the process of talking with ASU wide receivers coach Prentice Gill about possibly making an official visit to Arizona State in September and noted that he would consider possibly committing to ASU once there.
“I just have a feeling,” Crosby. “I just feel like if I get there, I could change the game. I could change something about the offense. I could be a piece in the offense and be that dude for the offense.”
Crosby said he’s been talking with Gill and the Sun Devils for about five weeks, forming a good relationship with ASU’s young wide-outs coach.
“It’s amazing,” Crosby said of their relationship. “He’s a great recruiter, and he keeps it a hundred with you – that’s all I want.”
Crosby noted he has 12 offers, a list that includes, notably, Kentucky and Boston College, as well as a number of non-Power 5 programs. If someone plotted his offers across a map, there would be almost no correlation to be found – and that benefits ASU.
“I want to leave (Florida); I don’t want to stay here,” Crosby said. “I just feel that disrespect, like none of the schools from Florida – like Florida State and the Florida Gators – offered me.”
And it’s not like Crosby has been hiding. The soon-to-be senior at Lakewood High in St. Petersburg is a part of one of the C1N 7-on-7 programs headed up by New England Patriots quarterback and said he was teammates with five-star wide receiver Kevin Coleman – who ASU is also recruiting.
It was Coleman, Crosby said, who was just as baffled by Crosby’s lack of offers and took it upon himself to send his film to Gill.
“My route tree is crazy. My separation and the way I can get around, I just try to always work on my craft,” Crosby said. “I can play either slot or on the outside, but in high school, I (mostly) play on the outside.
“The thing I have is I have game speed. I can run a (4.5-second) 40, but in the game, I’m that dude … Me on the field with somebody, I feel like I’m going to win every time.”
Crosby noted that ASU has been recruiting him hard and contacting him often, always making it a point to ask about his family.
“Just the way they talk to their players and their offense fits me,” Crosby said. “I’m going to be a good team player, but I want to go there ready to play as a freshman ... Right now, I’m just working on getting bigger.”
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!