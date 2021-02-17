ASUDevils - Florida DB Jaylin Marshall commits to the Sun Devils

Another year, another Arizona State recruiting class will feature a defensive back from the state of Florida. In the 2020 group of newcomers it was DJ Taylor, in 2021 it was Tommi Hill who’s already on campus and in the 2022 class, it is 6-3 190 Hallandale, Fla. DB Jaylin Marshall.

As a junior, Marshall played corner, safety, and linebacker in an abbreviated 3-2 campaign for the Chargers. Rosegreen reported Marshall posting five sacks, eight pass breaks, and 25 tackles. In 2019 while playing for Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade, a season where the Lions won the 3A state title Marshall reported 10 tackles and a pair of interceptions.

“Coach Hawkins, AP (Antonio Pierce), coach Herm Edwards and coach Marv Lewis…when you say they have a staff, that’s what I’m talking about,” Rosegreen said. “When you put together a staff like that, you will get big time players, making big time plays in big time games in that building. Arizona State is getting a player who’s hungry, motivated, and he wants it so much because he loves his mom. She’s his motivator, he sees how hard she works, and he wants to set her up for the rest of her life. He’s grinding for her, and I like his mentality. I run the Rosegreen mentality camp because this game is 90% mental and 10% physical. If you have the mental game down, the rest of this stuff is easy.”

Junior Rosegreen, who was an All-American safety at Auburn University and Hallandale High School’s associate head coach, defensive coordinator, and defensive backs coach, said that he was very excited for his player becoming ASU’s latest addition and was full of praise regarding the Sun Devil staff.

“I’ll play him at every position because I want him to have that mentality,” Rosegreen explained. “When I play him at defensive end, it’s not because I think that he’ll play defensive end in college, but I want him to have that dog mentality. So, when he goes against a 300-pound offensive lineman, it’s going to be easier covering downhill a running back in the box and hitting him in the mouth. You have that mentality. It’s easy to be out there on the island, having tunnel vision. He loves when it’s just him covering a receiver. When you have such a bigger corner, there’s so much you can do with that. It’s not even funny.”

Rosegreen said that the ASU staff made it clear that there are recruiting Marshall at corner, and now his goal is to improve on the defensive back’s low 4.4 40-time and get him in the 4.2-4.3 range. Marshall will run track for his high school in those efforts to become faster.

“His body is a freak show,” Rosegreen said. “When he gets to college, the coaches are going to say there’s nothing we need to do with but just teach you the scheme.’ His senior year, he will be playing straight corner and some nickel back. We’re gonna do something special this year, and you’ll see how much better of a player he will be. I see him locking down some four-star receivers He’s so motivated, and the way he’s training right now…all I’m gonna say is watch out.

“That’s what Arizona State is getting with him.”

The defensive back had several Power 5 offers from the likes of Alabama, LSU, Florida, Miami, Auburn, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Penn State, and others. Nonetheless, the relationship he built with Hawkins ultimately paid hefty dividends.

“It was like he and coach Hawk were talking every day,” Rosegreen described. “Every time I saw him talking on the phone and ask him who’s on, he said, ‘coach Hawk.’ I’m thinking to myself, ‘golly, you aren’t playing.’ He saw Jaylin’s film that he had from the 7x7 (events), and he told me, ‘coach, I want him. He’s a dog.’ I saw how much he wanted Jaylin and how he talked to him. He just went crazy when he saw Jaylin, ‘he’s that big, and he can move like that?’ I told coach Hawk, ‘yup.’





“It’s all about how hard coach Hawk grinded and recruited Jaylin. I have to give him a lot of credit. He communicated very well; he told Jaylin the stuff he needed to work on. That’s a nice match right there.”

Marshall, who is on track to graduate in December, is ASU’s second known 2022 class commit, joining Texas kicker Carter Brown.





