ASU had a goal in mind when it brought in two official visitors the last weekend before signing day, and that was to successfully round out its 2020 recruiting class with the two recruits it was hosting. Following the Saturday night pledge of quarterback Daylin McLemore, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas followed suit and committed before he left Tempe, and signed his Letter of Intent with the Sun Devils this morning.

Ray committed to UNLV on January 18th during his visit there, but once ASU pursued him he was receptive in exploring that option, and in fact turned down Arkansas who was trying to land him as well. Ray played for the 15-0 Raiders the top high school in Florida ranked nationally no. 5 by MaxPreps.

With the arrival of new offensive coordinator Zak Hill, who often employed two-tight end sets at his previous stop at Boise State, it was important for the Sun Devils to land multiple players at this position. Ray joins another tight end commit, Ryan Morgan as both will bolster the depth at this position.

The pledge by Ray fills the last available vacant spot in Arizona State’s 2020 recruiting class. It’s expected that the Sun Devils will add additional players to its roster but will now have to do so most like via the transfer portal with graduates who can play immediately and can be classified as blueshirts thus counting towards the 2021 class.





