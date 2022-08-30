Arizona State announced its projected depth chart on Monday. At some positions, there is a clear divide between starters and backups. However, the secondary has proved to be the most fluid position group through the preseason practice slate.





Even though there have been names that separated themselves from the pack, defensive backs coach Aaron Fletcher plans to keep the entire unit ready.





“We’re going to need everybody,” Fletcher said. “But it’s definitely starting to materialize.”





Key injuries to experience starters helped in shaping the roster progression. Timarcus Davis and Jordan Clark are both dealing with knee injuries, putting their status for the start of the season in doubt. As a result, returning youth were expected to step up, and newcomers via the transfer portal arrived ready to compete.





“One of the things that I’ve loved to see is we’ve got some camaraderie out there,” Fletcher said. “We have some experience that’s invaluable, and one of the things that we’ve got is some versatility. So I’m more than excited about that, you know, some guys doing some different things, and it’s gonna help us going forward.”





Ro Torrence, an Auburn transfer that stands 6-3, easily proved himself as a worthy replacement for Davis. Torrence collected a number of pass breakups and interceptions throughout camp, which added to the validity his immense size and length suggest. He can lock up receivers during the release phase but has the athleticism to turn and run with targets downfield.





Sophomore Ed Woods was able to earn a starting nod at the second outside cornerback spot for Thursday’s season opener against Northern Arizona. Woods saw minimal action last season, registering three tackles and contributing on special teams. After an underwhelming spring, Woods asked his coaches where he needed to improve in order to see more playing time. It solidified his mindset for consistent performance throughout the preseason.





“I had a talk with myself and my family, and also the coaches just ask them before fall camp, ‘What do I need to work on? What did they think I need to do so I can be in a position where I’m starting?’ I – basically from those conversations – took what they told me I need to do and apply that to my game this fall.”





There are other pieces, too. DJ Taylor, the team’s starting kick returner, switched from playing safety to nickel cornerback. Taylor is now firmly in the mix with Macen Williams and Khoury Bethley for the spot, while Williams (outside cornerback) and Bethley (safety) are also competing at other positions.





Fletcher credited his prior football coaching with helping him cultivate a well-rounded group of cover agents ready to help out wherever needed.





“My background, as a high school coach, that’s what you did,” Fletcher explained. “You develop what you had, and you also made sure that you taught in a way where everybody understood what was going on, speak different languages, so to speak, you know what I mean? And you were able to get different guys out and buy into different things. And that’s been great for us. The buy-in has been phenomenal.”





Woods echoed the benefits of Fletcher’s teaching style. The Oakland product was recruited by former ASU defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins, whose youthful charisma was able to relate to the players and connect with them in a different fashion. Even though Hawkins is no longer with the program, Woods sees some of the same qualities in Fletcher.





“He’s honestly a player’s coach,” Woods said. “So he kind of accesses how we see the game. Those types of coaches are a great coach because he kind of let the players not necessarily do what they want to do, but he’s not a coach that you got to do what he says, and that’s the end of it. It’s more of a how do you see things and how can he help you, and also basically be the balance point. So everybody is satisfied.”





In a way, Fletcher’s teaching methodology mirrors a similar doctrine preached by defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez. Although Rodriguez is a master of lineman technique, leverage, and explosion, he regularly seeks feedback from his players on their understanding and comprehension. Then, Rodriguez can adapt his style from player to player.





Fletcher, too, has noticed the development of the guys defending the trenches and believes it will lead to better synergy across the defense.





“Those two go hand in hand,” Fletcher said. “Coach Rod has done a phenomenal job with those guys up front. And one of the things that you’ve been able to see is like I said, camaraderie is not just from our room. Up here. You’ve heard Coach Edwards talk about it a lot, how the team is really close, and you’re able to see that going forward. So I’m excited about that part of it.”





ASU is replacing four starters in the secondary this season. NAU will be the unit’s first test, and a spotless victory would be an encouraging sign before the Sun Devils hit the road against a stout Oklahoma State team. Fletcher wants to see his guys on the same page to build a foundation for the second week.





“Number one, you always want to win,” Fletcher said. “You want to make sure that when you come you play a clean football game, that you gain some confidence in that aspect as well. You get guys communicating, thinking they gotta be like New Edition, The Jackson Five; they gotta be one voice out there. You want those guys to be talk, be on the same page, and move in sync. So that’s the goal right there.”





Meanwhile, Woods is committed to playing his best football and making the most of the opportunity he earned.





“It’s gonna be just killer mindset,” Woods said. “Whoever’s my opponent, whoever’s in front of me, just dominate one rep at a time.”





