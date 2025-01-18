Five Takeaways from ASU's loss to Cincinnati

For the fourth consecutive game, Arizona State (10-7, 1-5 Big 12) came up short, losing 67-60 on the road to Cincinnati (12-5, 2-4 Big 12) on Saturday afternoon. The Sun Devils led for just 5 minutes and 32 seconds, playing from behind against one of the nation’s most formidable defenses. Despite a late-game surge, they couldn’t overcome a balanced effort from the Bearcats, who capitalized on home-court advantage.





Anticipated Offensive Struggles from Three





Heading into the contest, Cincinnati ranked second in the country in opponent three-point percentage, holding teams to just 26.9% shooting from beyond the arc. As expected, Arizona State struggled to find success from three-point range, finishing the game shooting just 27% (6-22). That mark was the third-worst three-point percentage of the season for the Sun Devils, with the other two subpar performances coming in losses to Kansas and BYU in Big 12 play.





The three-point shot has been a staple of ASU’s offense this season, and its performance from long range often serves as a barometer for success. When the Sun Devils shoot over 40% from three, they are 8-1. Conversely, when they shoot under 31% from deep, their record is 2-6. This stark contrast highlights how critical outside shooting is to their offensive identity. Teams that can contain ASU’s perimeter shooting significantly improve their chances of winning.





So, how did Cincinnati manage to limit the Sun Devils’ three-point attack? The Bearcats disrupted ASU’s usual offensive flow by focusing on stopping the drive-and-kick game. A significant portion of ASU’s three-point attempts come from inside-out ball movement, with guards like seniors Alston Mason and BJ Freeman using their ball-handling skills to collapse defenses and create open shots. However, despite strong individual performances from both Mason (13 points) and Freeman (12 points), they combined for just two assists, a reflection of Cincinnati's effective defensive strategy in shutting down their playmaking.





Cincinnati’s defense also prevented ASU from getting to the paint, effectively neutralizing one of their primary offensive weapons. By clogging the driving lanes, the Bearcats made it difficult for the Sun Devils to generate open shots, particularly from beyond the arc.





Cincinnati's Defensive Dominance





Cincinnati’s defense was a key factor in ASU’s struggles, limiting the Sun Devils to a season-low 35.5% field-goal shooting. This was not just a case of a few key defensive plays but rather a well-executed and holistic approach that stifled ASU's offense at every turn.





Arizona State had little success in transition, finishing with only two fast-break points — both of which came from free throws. Cincinnati’s defense was quick to get back, denying the Sun Devils easy scoring opportunities in transition. The Bearcats also forced turnovers, an area where ASU has been vulnerable all season. On average, the Sun Devils commit 14 turnovers per game, and Cincinnati capitalized on this weakness with a +23 point margin in fast-break points and +11 points off turnovers.





For the seventh time this season, ASU finished with more turnovers than assists. This trend has been a major concern for head coach Bobby Hurley, as the Sun Devils entered Fifth Third Arena ranked 15th in the Big 12 for both turnover margin and assist/turnover ratio. Cincinnati’s relentless pressure on the ball and tight perimeter defense exacerbated ASU’s struggles to get quality looks.





Jayden Quaintance Emerges as a Bright Spot





While ASU struggled as a team, there was a silver lining in the form of five-star freshman forward Jayden Quaintance. The 17-year-old made an immediate impact on both ends of the floor, especially during a 15-2 run early in the second half that briefly sparked hope for a Sun Devils comeback.





Defensively, Quaintance was a force, continuing to make his mark as one of the nation's best shot-blockers. He tallied five blocks in the game, bringing his season average to 3.06 blocks per game, good for third in the country. Quaintance also dominated the glass, tying his career-high with 14 rebounds, six of which came on the offensive end.





Offensively, Quaintance showed improvement, finishing with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting. In the second half, he became the focal point of ASU’s offense, using his athleticism and leaping ability to score in the paint with authority. His aggressive play inside, highlighted by powerful dunks, helped keep ASU within striking distance in the game’s latter stages.





This performance marked a positive trend in Quaintance’s development. It was just the second game of the season where he did not attempt a three-pointer, signaling a shift toward a more interior-focused game. While he hasn’t made a three-pointer since his 11-point outing against Colorado, Quaintance’s back-to-back strong performances (including a career-high 20 points in a win over UCF) show that he’s capable of becoming a major contributor for ASU going forward.





No Joson, No Problem?





Arizona State has been without the services of five-star freshman guard Joson Sanon for much of the last month, and his absence was felt again against Cincinnati. Sanon, who has been one of ASU’s top scorers this season, missed his fourth consecutive game due to an ankle injury sustained on New Year’s Eve. He has been sidelined for four of ASU's last five contests, and his absence has contributed to the Sun Devils’ struggles, especially on offense.





Before the injury, Sanon averaged 12.8 points per game, and his absence has coincided with three of ASU’s five lowest-scoring performances of the season. Head coach Bobby Hurley has emphasized the need to be cautious with Sanon’s recovery, suggesting that the team will take its time to ensure he returns fully healthy when he’s ready.





In addition to Sanon’s absence, ASU’s depth at guard was further tested late in the game when Freeman appeared to injure his right knee after a hard fall midway through the second half. Freeman left the game briefly in pain, but he returned shortly after and finished the contest without apparent setbacks. Still, the injury added to ASU’s concerns regarding guard depth, particularly if Freeman or Sanon continue to struggle with injuries.





Depth Concerns and the Road Ahead





While the Sun Devils' depth has not been a major talking point up to this point in the season, it is becoming a growing concern as the team faces injuries and fatigue. Hurley’s rotation has become increasingly reliant on a seven- or eight-man lineup, which raises questions about how long this will be sustainable, especially if key players like Sanon or Freeman continue to deal with injuries.





In the immediate future, ASU must find a way to stop its current slide. The Sun Devils have lost four straight games and are in danger of falling further down the Big 12 standings. Of particular concern is the team’s inability to close out tight games, as evidenced by turnovers in the final moments of Saturday’s loss. In the game’s final 2:36, three different Sun Devils starters turned the ball over, while Cincinnati committed just one turnover during that stretch.





As their chances at an NCAA Tournament berth continue to look more and more bleak, the Sun Devils face mounting pressure to turn things around quickly. With a few days to regroup, ASU’s next contest — a crucial road game against West Virginia — is looming large. Hurley and his team will need a strong performance if they hope to get their season back on track. The pressure has never been higher for Arizona State in the 2024-25 season.