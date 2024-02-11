Arizona State, in a true showing of resiliency, went into Salt Lake City tonight and took down Utah in Bobby Hurley’s 44th halftime deficit comeback win at ASU by a final score of 85-77. The Sun Devils improved to 12-12, 6-7 Pac-12 on the season, snapping their five-game losing streak and winning their first road conference game since beating Cal on Dec. 31, 2023. The Utes fell to 15-9 (6-7) this season as ASU’s backcourt play headlined a complete offensive effort.





Guards lead the best offensive performance of the season.





ASU, before the Utah matchup, ranked second to last in the Pac-12 in points per game at 69 points. Yet, they showcased no issues tonight, scoring a season-high 85 points.





The ASU backcourt of Frankie Collins, Jamiya Neal, Adam Miller, and Jose Perez looked as connected as ever. Collectively, the four guards combined for eight of ASU’s ten three-pointers. As a team, ASU shot 45% from beyond the arc, facing a zone defense on several possessions, rendering their opponent's approach ineffective. Additionally, the Sun Devil backcourt was responsible for 25 of ASU’s 32 field goals made on the night.





The confidence of that quartet carried over to the other players as well. Although Alonzo Gaffney fouled out in this contest, the senior forward did hit the other two three-point baskets in the game for his team.





Forward Shawn Phillips Jr., who started his second consecutive game, added six points. Faced with the task of trying to match up against a Utah team that is the fourth tallest in the nation, the sophomore posted four rebounds and two blocks to aid in the underdog win.





Jose Perez is back.





In the last meeting with the Utes, the senior guard shined with an impressive 26-point performance while shooting 4-5 from deep. He had gone through a tough stretch in the last seven days, scoring one point in one half of play against Cal before he was benched by head coach Bobby Hurley for the rest of that contest. Two nights ago, he registered just two points versus Colorado.





On Saturday night, though, Perez found his stride against the Utes again, reminding everyone of the impact he has on the offensive side of the floor. In the first half, he looked to take a step in the right direction, shooting 2-4 from the field. The second half had Perez kick into a much higher gear, as he exploded for 16 points, scoring on his last five field goal attempts to lead the Sun Devils with 21 points.





Furthermore, Perez, who led ASU in both free throw attempts and makes on the season, was a perfect 5-5 from the line, with all those points coming in the second half. He showed his prowess on defense, adding two steals to complete a well-rounded performance in a precious road win.





Adam Miller’s confidence grows.





Preceding the win at Utah, Miller has shown to be a scorer, posting eight games in double digits this season. The junior scored 13 points the last time he played the Utes, and tonight was also key in his team’s offense, overcoming an opponent who had just one home loss on the year.





Coming off a 14-point performance two nights ago and coming off the bench for the first time this season, Miller’s confidence didn’t waiver and provided an enormous boost as a reserve, tallying 16 points. He showed incredible range in some of his three-point makes and was equally potent driving to the rim when the defense guarded him closely. Miller added two assists, four rebounds, and a season-high two steals in a performance that was have defined his niche as a viable reserve for the rest of the year.





Frankie Collins is still a great defender.





If a Pac-12-leading three steals average were not enough to solidify junior Frankie Collins as an elite defender, tonight’s matchup with Utah guard Devon Smith would serve as another resounding indication. Smith, who averages 11.5 points

was held scoreless in over 30 minutes of play.





On the other end of the court, Collins posted 13 points, tying a season-high of seven assists, three rebounds, and three steals. The last stat moved him into the sixth place spot on the school’s all-time single-season steals record at 72, making him a virtual lock to break Fat Lever’s record of 76.





ASU shows a rare ability to win a rebound battle.





A formidable physical effort was needed to overcome a team with high stature, such as the Utes. And even with a lineup that featured four guards for long stretches, Arizona State posted its second-best rebound mark of the year at 42, outscoring Utah by five caroms, marking the first time they won the battle on the glass in Pac-12 play. Furthermore, they edged the hosts 11-10 on the offensive end, which led to a 15-11 advantage in second-chance points.





Winning the rebound battle was a sure recipe for ASU to have their offense produce points through the fast break, its preferred method of offensive execution, scoring 22 in that department, four more than Utah. This contest was only the third time ASU had outrebounded their opponent, and they remained unbeaten when they achieved that feat.



