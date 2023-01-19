The Sun Devils continue to add to their nation leading transfer additions, but their 25th newcomer for those ranks is the highest ranked to date in the 2023 class. EDGE Clayton Smith, who spent the last two years at Oklahoma and was a Top-25 prospect in the 2021 class, announced Thursday afternoon that he has committed to ASU.

Smith saw action in four games in each of his two years in Norman, thus redshirting one of them and arriving to Tempe with three years of eligibility. He totaled seven tackles and one fumble recovery during his Sooner tenure.





A standout linebacker at Texarkana High School, he was not only rated as the 24th-best prospect in his class but also no. 2 among outside linebackers and sixth among recruits from the state of Texas. Smith was a 2021 Army All-American Bowl invitee, as well as a 2020 MaxPreps first-team all-state honoree as a linebacker. As a senior in 2020 for 11-1 Tigers, he helped his team advance to the second round of Texas 5A D-II Playoffs, posting 53 tackles, 20 tackles-for-loss, ten sacks, and 29 quarterback hurries. On offense, he tallied 13 catches for 184 yards and six touchdowns and scored one rushing touchdown.





As an EDGE player, Smith can line up as an outside linebacker or defensive end outside of the tackle box. more often than not in passing downs. He joins other newcomers in this position in junior college transfer Elijah O’Neal, as well s sophomore and Texas transfer Prince Dorbah, who are both also spring enrollees. Junior James Djonkam is the only returning player at this position.