Success in college basketball splits into two categories. There are on-court triumphs. You know, actual wins, real-life trophies. And then there’s recruiting, which oddly seems to inject a fan base with more hope and reason for gasconade in the moment.

Josh Christopher has inspired the Arizona State program with much of the latter over the last few months. He was extremely tight-lipped on his recruitment and seemed to relish in his ability to throw smoke-screens and veiled messages to fans from all over the country.

If recruiting is a game, Christopher wanted to be the banker in ‘Monopoly.’ He controlled everything.

Perhaps that makes the five-star guard’s commitment to the Sun Devils that much sweeter. Monday feels like a banner-raising moment for coach Bobby Hurley and the Arizona State program. Not because it garnered any actual wins or tournament appearances -- those designations are still months from being discussed. Instead, Hurley knocked out his heavyweight champ. The former Duke point guard has been lauded for his recruiting ability -- and gained some prosperity in the area over the years -- but never held the grandiose prize.

Christopher changes that.

Exhale Sun Devil nation. Bobby Hurley lands his highest ever rated recruit (no. 11) since arriving at ASU. Hurley also lands two five-star recruits in the same class for the first time since arriving at ASU, as @Jaygup23 joins @bagleymarcus23 https://t.co/9Maq7KsSQL — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) April 14, 2020

Josh Christopher is a 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard with obscene athleticism and scoring ability that makes you question his competition, if only for the sheer dominance he put forward at Mayfair High in Southern California. During his senior season, Christopher averaged about 30 points, 11 rebounds and four assists while being named a McDonald’s All-American.

In Rivals’ database, the five-star was the nation’s 11th-best prospect. That ties ASU’s most notable haul since then coach Herb Sendek brought the No. 11 player of the 2007 class -- another Los Angeles guard -- to Tempe. That, of course, was James Harden.

Harden’s recruitment was in the days before fans tried to act as codebreakers for every Twitter post a recruit sent out. And, boy, did Christopher enable that. He kept his decision pressing against his vest. His top five was ASU, Michigan, Missouri, UCLA, and USC. It seemed -- at one point or another -- every school could have talked itself into believing Christopher was coming.

In the end, it appeared to be a two-horse race between ASU and Michigan. Between Bobby Hurley and Michigan coach Juwan Howard. The Wolverines had a few clear advantages. A more prestigious history. Actual banners hanging. Real tradition. And a long list of draft picks and NBA stars -- something Christopher made known was extremely important.

The Sun Devils boasted Hurley’s free-flowing system, a match made in heaven for a guard with a skill-set as advanced as Christopher’s. They had proximity to Christopher’s home on the West Coast. And, perhaps most notably, they had Caleb Christopher.

Caleb, a freshman guard, arrived in Tempe last season. It was a tactical move to help lure his other-worldly brother to Hurley’s squad in 2020.

It paid off.

Because of Caleb’s presence on the Sun Devil roster, Christopher and his father, Laron, were regulars at Desert Financial Arena. On more than a half-dozen occasions, Christopher had a front-row seat behind the ASU bench. He was in the locker room. He shot baskets on the court postgame. And Hurley would at times walk Laron out of the building, the pair discussing the night’s game plan and execution.

It was as if Christopher took 10 unofficial visits to Arizona State. He was a constant presence around the program’s players, coaches, and fans. That can’t be understated.

“Bobby Hurley told us that Josh is a kid that can come in and make an impact,” Laron Christopher told Devils Digest in January. “The reason he would make that impact is their style of play. Visiting a team is always connected to their style of play. Why visit a team that you know you wouldn't be able to succeed in their system?

“So, knowing that a team has the right coach and the right style that would elevate Josh is a major (aspect) in our decision. It just makes a lot of sense.”

Bobby Hurley, Josh Christopher and Rashon Burno during their in-home visit with the five-star guard