ASUDevils - Five-star 2022 DB Will Johnson intrigued by ASU’s 'Pro Model'

For years now, coaches told Will Johnson how good he was. Even before he entered high school, he was peppered with superlatives and grand predictions and declarations that every college in the country would soon lose sleep hounding him.

Then, just like they said, it came. Johnson enrolled at Grosse Pointe South High in Michigan, and as hype turned to reality on Fridays, college football royalty kick-started his recruitment with a cherry bomb of interest. Eventually, like his national ranking, the offers flowed.

And that brings us to September. Johnson will begin his junior season on Friday ranked as the 13th-best player in the country, a top-five cornerback in the nation and already armed with nearly 30 offers.

“It’s pressure and excitement,” Johnson said. “Well, it’s not really pressure but motivation to be great.”

Some would say he’s already there -- including Arizona State, which offered the 6-foot-2, 182-pound corner in June. Always an underdog recruiting a player of Johnson’s caliber, the Sun Devils have stayed consistent in their pursuit led by defensive analyst Anthony Garnett and defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins.

“They recruit very hard. I talk to them, if not every day, every other day,” Johnson said. “I think it’s unique because a lot of schools are not recruiting me as hard as they are. They’ve been very hard with it from the start.

“It caught my attention for sure that they’ve been on me so hard from the jump. It has definitely been interesting.”

Blessed to receive an offer from Arizona State University 🔱#ForksUp pic.twitter.com/2Xz0CsspHV — Wílł Jøhnšoñ (@Willj1228) July 6, 2020

Perhaps the biggest obstacle for the Sun Devils and every other program after Johnson are out of their control. Johnson values the relationships he’s building with coaches over the phone and through Facetime. More than anything, though, he wants to see the campus, check out the facilities he’ll be in every day and have face-to-face conversations with the coaches he’s communicated with for months.

Pre-COVID, he planned three road trips. One to hit the nearby schools like Michigan and Ohio State. One in the South to check out Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and others. And a third to the Southwest where he could at least step foot on the campuses of UCLA and USC.

“I think the biggest thing for me -- because I’ve seen so much over Zoom and talked about everything -- is getting down to schools at this point,” Johnson said. “(The virtual visits) are kind of getting old.”

For colleges, the only thing getting old is Johnson’s Grosse Pointe South cornerback highlight reel. Probably because you could condense it down to about 25 seconds.

“I probably got the ball thrown at me twice last season,” Johnson said. “Pretty much the whole year (schools stopped throwing my way).

“I’d say what makes me good is my technique and I think my size is rare at corner … (Coaches like) my length, ball skills and technique.”