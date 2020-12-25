TEMPE, Ariz. – Five Sun Devil Football student-athletes were named to the Associated Press' 2020 All-Pac-12 Team as announced by the AP on Friday morning. Sophomore G Dohnovan West, redshirt junior DE Tyler Johnson and redshirt senior CB Chase Lucas earned first-team recognition while senior S Evan Fields and junior DT Jermayne Lole garnered second-team honors.

Earlier this week, the Sun Devils placed 10 student-athletes on the Pac-12 All-Conference Team as selected by the league's head coaches. For notes on ASU's AP All-Conference choices, see below:

Dohnovan West – First Team Returning freshman All-American Dohnovan West built upon his brilliant freshman campaign with an excellent four-game run as a sophomore.A 2020 All-Pac-12 First Team selection (coaches), West was a key reason why the Sun Devils averaged over 264 yards per game on the ground, the highest total since the 1981 season.The Mission Hills, Calif., native worked hard in the offseason to put on muscle and it paid off on the field.Named the Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week after ASU's 70-7 victory over Arizona (12/14).Among players with at least 250 offensive snaps West was the 16th-highest graded overall offensive player in the Pac-12, regardless of position, with a score of 76.5 from Pro Football Focus. He was the highest graded guard in the entire league and the sixth-highest graded offensive lineman overall as well.As a pass blocker, West recorded a grade of 81.3 this season, the fifth-highest overall grade in the Pac-12 and second among the league's guards. He was the 27th-highest graded guard in the entire FBS as a pass blocker and the 29th-highest graded guard overall in the FBS as well.West allowed just two quarterback pressures this season, which was tied for the fourth-fewest in the FBS among guards with at least 120 pass blocking reps. It was also the lowest tally for a guard in the Pac-12.He was not credited with a sack allowed for the season.

Tyler Johnson – First Team Redshirt junior Tyler Johnson thrived in co-defensive coordinators Marvin Lewis and Antonio Pierce's scheme, developing into one of the most feared pass rushers in the conference.Named 2020 All-Pac-12 Second Team (coaches), Johnson finished the season with 16 tackles and was the team leader with 7.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.Johnson was disruptive all season long getting into opposing backfields, recovering two fumbles and deflecting a pass.After an incredible 4.5 tackle for loss and 3-sack performance against UCLA, Johnson was named the Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week (12/7).The seventh-highest graded edge defender in the Pac-12 as a pass rusher with a score of 71.9 from Pro Football Focus.Johnson was the ninth-highest graded edge defender in the Pac-12 overall with a grade of 71.2.Credited with just one missed tackle on the year on 173 total snaps.Generated 21 total pressures on the season – the fifth-highest total among edge defenders in the league despite playing 100 fewer pass-rushing snaps than three of the players ranked ahead of him.With 21 pressures on 95 total pass rushing snaps, Johnson created a pressure on 22.1 percent of his plays as an edge rusher.His one-on-one win percentage of 18.3 was 10th among edge defenders in the league.

Chase Lucas – First TeamRedshirt senior defensive back Chase Lucas enjoyed a nearly flawless season, proving why he was considered one of the top returning corners in the conference heading into the season.A 2020 All-Pac-12 Second-Team honoree (coaches), it was the second time Lucas earned second-team honors, also doing so as a redshirt freshman in 2017.Lucas shut down the passing game to his side of the field for the Sun Devil defense, finishing the season with 15 tackles (14 solo), five pass breakups, and a forced fumble.He showed his versatility and physicality chipping-in to provide support in defending the opposing running game.Among players with at least 250 defensive snaps, Lucas was the fifth-highest graded defensive player in the Pac-12, regardless of position, with a score of 81.4 from Pro Football Focus. He was the highest-rated cornerback in the league.Lucas recorded a score of 84.8 in pass coverage for the season, the highest for a cornerback in the league and the second-highest of any defensive player.He was the sixth-highest graded cornerback in the nation in pass coverage and the 12th-highest graded cornerback in the country overall.Forced an incompletion on 27.3 percent of the passes thrown his way, the ninth-best tally among corners nationally.Targeted just 22 times on the season despite playing over 90 percent of the team's defensive snaps, allowing just 14 catches.

Evan Fields – Second TeamSenior Evan Fields has improved dramatically every season since arriving in Tempe, with this year proving to be no different.Named 2020 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention by the league's coaches, Fields earned a reputation as one of the best tacklers from the safety position.Fields stuffed the stat sheet with a memorable senior season, finishing with a team-high 38 tackles in only eight games.The Oklahoma City, Okla., native forced three fumbles in four games, the most of any player in the conference.He collected 28 solo tackles in four games, averaging seven stops by himself per game.Broke up one pass and forced several other completions with his presence and instincts.

Jermayne Lole – Second TeamJunior defensive lineman Jermayne Lole enjoyed a brilliant junior season, thriving after an offseason move to the inside.Named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention by the league's coaches for the second consecutive season, Lole has been nearly un-blockable this season, frequently getting penetration into opposing backfields and disrupting the play.Managed to still be extremely productive despite his move inside, collecting with 24 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Lole forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, and knocked down two passes, while fighting through double teams of opposing defenses.

The 2020 Associated Press All-Pac-12 team is selected by a panel of media who regularly cover the league for newspapers or broadcast outlets.