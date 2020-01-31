Reili Richardson came clutch once again for the Arizona State women’s basketball team as the Sun Devils overcame a sloppy performance to defeat USC 76-75 in triple overtime and give coach Charli Turner Thorne win No. 500 as a Division I head coach.







The milestone gave Turner Thorne the chance to reflect on the people who have helped her throughout her career at both NAU and ASU.





“If your relationships are good, you're good,” Turner Thorne said. Relationships aren't good, you're not good. And when you reach a milestone like this, it gives you a chance to just really appreciate all the relationships that I've had through college basketball.”





ASU guard Robbi Ryan and forward Iris Mbulito spoke on how much their coach means to them.





“She's a great person on the court and off the court…,” Ryan stated. “She really cares about us and everything we do in life and so I'm really thankful I have her as my coach.”





“She’s like my mother here in America so I just appreciate everything she does for us…,” Mbulito, a native of Spain, said. “And she's an amazing coach.”





It was not a clean game to say the least for No. 19 ASU, now 16-5 overall and 6-3 in the Pac-12. The Sun Devils turned the ball over a whopping 26 times in the game. They needed yet another fourth-quarter clutch performance from Richardson to get the job done against the Trojans, now 11-9 overall and 3-6 in the conference.





Richardson dropped a career-high 24 points, 17 of which came after the 1:39 mark in the fourth quarter. The senior guard also added five assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 40 minutes.





With the Sun Devils trailing by two points in the third overtime, Richardson found a way to get open for three and hit the game-winning three-pointer with 1.9 seconds left to give ASU the win.