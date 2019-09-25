Film Study: Cal’s Defense
Led by coach Justin Wilcox and linebacker Evan Weaver, who leads the country in tackles, California’s defense has been touted as arguably the best in the Pac-12. Some have said their secondary is o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news