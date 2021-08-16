Fields not fazed by lofty expectations place on him, ASU defense

Ahead of the most highly-anticipated season in recent history, one would think Evan Fields might be feeling the weight of those expectations with a little over two weeks until Arizona State’s home opener versus Southern Utah.





Standing nonchalantly in his sandals and sipping a berry smoothie as he answered questions, the senior safety smiled and shook his head at the notion of pressure.





“Nah,” Fields grinned, “Football is fun.”





Certainly, the sport is more enjoyable when the defense returns all 11 starters from the previous season. With the fundamentals and communication intact between a group already familiar with each other, the defense was able to build off the strong foundation and quickly progress to installing more advanced components of Antonio Pierce’s scheme.





“We look pretty sharp because we’ve been together for a while, going on a year with this defense,” Fields said. “So learning the basics, we came out pretty strong. So now we are starting to implement more things for different coverages, different adjustments, so the learning curve is there, but we are doing a good job at meetings, trying to do good in the classroom to take it to the field. We’re just trying to make sure the young guys see that culture and try to lead by example.”





That senior leadership from Fields has been integral to keeping the room focused through the transition from defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins to Donnie Henderson. Fields said the most important thing for the secondary to do is to stay together and work with the staff. By following this method, the coaching change hasn’t made too much of an impact on the routine of the defensive backs.





“It’s definitely different, but I think they’re both great in their own way,” Fields said. “Coach Henderson has a lot of knowledge because he’s been around for a long time. So we try to take advantage of that, just do the same thing, and try to keep performing well.”





Fields explained the differences between the two coaching styles he has noticed through the first week working with the new position coach.





“Coach Hawkins is a bit younger, so he can relate to us in a different way than Coach Henderson can because he’s close to around our age. But as far as teaching, it’s kind of the same way. They both make sure to put a big emphasis about us knowing what we need to do.





“Another thing I would say is different about both is the verbiage they use. But Coach Henderson has done a great job of explaining to us how he talks and how he does stuff. So we’re getting well-adjusted to him.”





Fields isn’t focused on any specific numbers, but he recognized this unit has the potential to lead both the Pac-12 and the country in turnovers. Taking the ball away is a critical factor because extra opportunities on offense will inevitably “lead to more W’s,” he said. However, with the National Football League calling his name at the end of the season, Fields knows he has to take his game up another step.





“I feel like this year needs to be my best year,” Fields said. “We're preparing that way. We're putting in the work to just be better than all the other years, no matter how good we were.”





Fields considered declaring for the NFL Draft at the end of 2020 and felt like he was at the point where his skills were adept to the pro level of play. Fields evaluated his situation with his family and had conversations with his teammates, with the latter having the biggest impact on his decision to come back. Now, Fields is taking the extra year of preparation to concentrate on specific aspects of his game.





“I feel like I’ve always been able to cover, but now I’ve added some more elements,” Fields said. “I know how to judge splits better from receivers. Even just keeping your eyes on your man, not looking at the quarterback while you’re in [man coverage], and knowing what you got to look at in zone. Really just maturing in the game each and every year. I feel like I’ve just been elevated in all aspects.”





Chase Lucas said earlier in the fall he feels like the core four members, which includes himself, Jack Jones, DeAndre Pierce and Fields are hungry to show that the hype around them is warranted. Fields echoed the same statement in a further explanation on why he opted to return.





“I feel like we just have to prove it wasn’t for no reason,” Fields said. We didn’t come back just to come back… We came back to be more than just ordinary and regular.”





So exactly how special is the potential of the Sun Devils?





“I don't think there's any limit on it,” Fields said. “I think we could go down as one of the best to come from Arizona State University.”





