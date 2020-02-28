“You got to be able to be versatile, that’s the name of the game today, with all the receivers, and all the athletes at tight end.”

“I played high safety in high school, and middle school, so basically my whole life,” Fields said. “The 3-3-5, that was my first time ever doing anything like that, playing in the middle, or having to be in the box. I got as good as I could at that, but I feel like I could really excel in this scheme.

Fields now enters his final year in Tempe, and with Gonzales departing to take the head coaching job at New Mexico and White leaving to be the defensive coordinator at Syracuse, despite being promoted to the same position at ASU (both guys had family reasons for their moves), it means the senior will go back to playing conventional safety.

Last season, Fields effectively split reps at Tillman safety with fellow defensive back Tyler Whiley. However, Whiley has exhausted his eligibility playing college football after six, injury-filled seasons with the Sun Devils.

“I did like it,” Fields said. “There were a lot of times it’d just be one-on-one, me and the (running) back in the hole, and I’m not shying away from any contact…I’ll miss it, but I think I’ll enjoy playing in this scheme more.”

Rising senior defensive back Evan Fields played many of the snaps here for ASU in 2019 and admitted that he enjoyed it even though it was different from anything he’d done in the past.

The most notable position in that scheme was the hybrid linebacker/safety position, affectionately called the “Tillman” safety after deceased former Sun Devil Pat Tillman, who practically played a variation of the position in his playing days during the late 90’s.

When then defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales brought his 3-3-5 scheme to Arizona State University upon being hired as the defensive coordinator in December 2017, there were understandably some skeptics. Even though the only way to go seemed to be up for the unit at that point, him and then defensive backs coach Tony White, whom he brought with him from San Diego State, caused considerable improvement of ASU’s defense.

Co-defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce further broke down some notable differences between playing the Tillman versus conventional safety positions, the latter of which Fields will be expected to contribute at this season.



“For Evan, he’s a little bit more half-field, middle of the field, you know, last year he was in the box all the time, he was basically a linebacker, for the most part,” Pierce said. “Now, he’s going to have to cover, have his eyes right, backpedal a little bit more than going forward. But I think it’s just him opening up his vision, just eye discipline.

“I think it’s going to take him a little bit of time because for two years we had him going forward first, now he has to backpedal first. He’ll get it, he’s a great athlete and he’ll pick it up easily.”

For Fields, his comfortability with playing safety in his early days at ASU and from before that should make this transition seamless. Although he said coaches and players may still refer to him as a Tillman safety, especially if he comes in on nickel packages, he knows his responsibilities on the field will take a different order or priority than last season.

“I have a little bit more coverage,” Fields said. “I’m comfortable playing coverage too, so it’s not too big of a deal. But it’s definitely a difference, I got to read the receiver patterns more, but it’s nothing that I can’t do.”

One guy who was just getting used to this aspect of Tillman safety was rising redshirt freshman Connor Soelle, who took a number of reps at that position with the second-team defense throughout 2019.

As a result of this scheme change, it seems like the coaches will take Spring ball and possibly longer to figure out a defined role for him on the defense to give him his fairest shot at seeing the field while doing what’s best for the team. He is currently listed as a defensive back on the official roster, but as Pierce explained, he was basically a linebacker in high school.

“Out of high school you watched his film, he was more in the box, he was really a linebacker in high school, too,” Pierce said. “But obviously, with his skill set of being so fast, very athletic, we were like, ‘well he’s a big body, he’s 200 pounds and he can run.’ It’s going to be a learning curve; he had a little injury last year that slowed down his process.

“But he’ll be fine, he’s a smart kid, he’s just like his brother (linebacker) Kyle (Soelle). They’ll figure it out, it’s just reps. The best thing about Spring is giving young guys reps so they can be better, which will help you out in the Fall.”

For young guys like this, including true defensive backs who are still trying to establish a position on the team while learning the new defense, Fields will be looked to as a seasoned veteran and leader of the group. The same way having guys who had been on the team for several seasons like linebacker Khaylan Kearse-Thomas and cornerback Kobe Williams benefitted the defense last year, Fields will be looked at as someone to help set standards and establish a tone, something not lost upon him.

“Specifically, (defensive backs) coach (Chris) Hawkins tells me a lot that I got to be vocal,” Fields said, “because I kind of pick up on the stuff that they’re teaching that’s kind of fast. So, if I know what I’m doing I need to help other people if they’re kind of unsure of their assignment. If I talk, then we all can be on the same page.”

For what it’s worth, Fields spoke very highly of coach Hawkins, who has taken over as coach of the defensive backs in the wake of White’s departure, even though he’s only 24.

“He brings a lot of energy,” Fields commented. “His energy has an affect on us. He’s always on the go, so it just gets us on the go. So, that’s probably the biggest thing I’ve seen since being here…he does a good job getting our attention, like we all listen to him real well, so it’s been going good.”

