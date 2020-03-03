One of the hardest things for any high-level athlete has to be getting adapted to a new team in a new setting and getting comfortable enough to thrive there. It could only be all the more challenging when said athlete officially joins the team only one week before their season-opening game.



This was the scenario last Fall for senior receiver Brandon Pierce, a junior college transfer from College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California, about 35 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

In making the journey across state lines to fill Arizona State’s final roster spot and enroll in the university days before Fall classes started, Pierce knew he was in for a challenge. But based on how things were going back home, he knew he had to make a decision that was best for himself.

“There was just a lot of distractions and things going on back home that, really, I shouldn’t be involved in,” Pierce said. “It was just a product of my environment, so I needed to head up and get out of there, and ASU was a blessing.”

Friends, family, and his general surroundings living in south-central Los Angeles were all part of the problem for Pierce. As a matter of fact, he wasn't planning to join the ranks at ASU in the first place, but their ability to immediately add him so he could find a new home played a big role in swinging the choice.

“I was eventually going to go to (Oklahoma University), but I wasn’t going to be able to go there until the Spring,” Pierce recalled. “My situation back home just wasn’t good, like my living situation and things like that, and Herm talked to me and told me we could do big things up here, and the situation was just awesome.”

While there are plenty of reasons the Sun Devils made a good fit for Pierce, a big one was getting to continue a strong friendship he had developed back home months before he officially came to ASU.

Specifically, senior cornerback Jack Jones would serve as a familiar face among the crowd when Pierce first arrived in Tempe.

“We met a few months before we both came here, back home working out and things like that,” Pierce said. “We were working out back in So. Cal, doing one-on-ones, training, just trying to get each other better.

“I remember at one point neither of us really knew where we were going yet, and then we ended up both being here, and we were just talking about that and how crazy it was…Herm called me, and then I had found out (Jones) had come like two weeks ago ahead of me, and it was just a good situation for me.”

Currently, the pair actually live together as roommates, and Pierce added that he’s like his brother, emphasizing that they are very close.

2019 proved to be a nice redemption year for Jones, who sealed the regular season nicely with a pair of interceptions in the Sun Devils 10-point victory in the Territorial Cup. For 2020, Pierce believes it’s his turn—not that he or anyone within the team believes Jones is going to do anything but get better himself.

However, the 5’11’’, 175-lb. receiver knows that with over 2,000 receiving yards of production gone from last season, he can showcase that blazing speed to play a key role in the passing offense.