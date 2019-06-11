Family feel evident for Omarr Norman-Lott during his ASU visit
Relationships are arguably the biggest factor that can affect the recruiting process. That aspect is certainly prominent with the Sun Devils and Sacramento defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott, and contributed to an enjoyable experience in Tempe this week.
“It was an all-around great visit to Arizona State,” Norman-Lott said. “It was my second time there and I got to see more this time for my unofficial visit. The atmosphere was great at the school. All the coaches there showed how much they care about you as a person, not just a player. They want to prepare your career after football, and they showed me the staff that they can help you do that and I wasn't expecting that. I really liked talking about that to the Athletic Director, Ray Anderson. He was telling me stuff (on that topic) that I had never heard on any other visit.
“Their defensive line coach, Jamar Cain, he’s my uncle and his wife is my mom’s sister. He’s been around me my whole life, teaching me how to be a man. He’s being chill and not pushing me too hard to come there and I like that.”
As a junior at Sacramento Grant High School, Norman-Lott posted 45 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks and two fumble recoveries.
“The coaches really like my hands and how I’m quick off the ball,” Norman-Lott said, “and they said that they can help me excel at what I’m already good at because I have a lot of skills that they are looking for.
“I’m being recruited to play both inside and outside, and I really like being that outside rush. I have no problems playing inside, but I would prefer playing defensive end, outside.”
Norman-Lott happened to visit the Sun Devils during ASU’s Big Man camp, and while he wasn't planning to participate in that event, he said that even the few reps he took helped enhance the visit that much more.
“I’m not the type to stand around and watch,” Norman-Lott admitted.
Nickname "baby Shaq" https://t.co/3L0mxy1Vs3 pic.twitter.com/5iCgo4Pd6Y— DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) June 10, 2019
Another highly coveted defensive lineman in attendance was 2021 local Scottsdale Saguaro’s Quintin Somerville and Norman-Lott said that the two hit off right away when they met last Sunday.
2020 defensive line prospect @LottOmarr (left) visiting ASU this week, talking to 2021 defensive lineman prospect @quintinn_2 pic.twitter.com/MqsVPLRSvm— DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) June 10, 2019
“He’s a real good dude,” Norman-Lott commented, “and we can obviously both relate on a whole bunch of stuff. We definitely talked about possibly playing together at ASU.”
Norman-Lott did time his visit so he could see a familiar face in fellow 2020 defensive lineman prospect Van Fillinger, and reminisced on their performance in the various events they both participated in earlier this year.
“We met first at the Rivals camp,” Norman-Lott remarked, “and we just hit it off from there. That’s my guy. When I found out he's coming there for an unofficial, I was like ‘shoot, I’ll come down too.’ (laughs) We’ve been to three camps together and dominated everyone there.
“He told me he liked Arizona State a lot and that was his first time here. There was some conversation of me and him playing together at Arizona State.”
USC, Texas A&M, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon State, Kansas State and Boise State are some of the schools who have already offered the Sacramento Grant defensive lineman. Norman-Lott listed Oregon State, Boise State, Texas A&M, Kansas, and Arizona as the programs recruiting him the hardest, along with ASU. He added that he’s scheduled to officially visit Texas A&M on the 21st of this month.
“Arizona State, Oregon State, and Arizona are the schools that I plan to officially visit in the fall,” Norman-Lott noted. “I’ve been thinking about my decision really hard, and I’m looking to commit mid-season at the latest. I’m going to sign in December and I’m working towards graduating early too.
“I want to go to a school that will push me and build me as a man as a player. I’m looking for a school that will develop me the best.”
