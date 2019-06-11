Relationships are arguably the biggest factor that can affect the recruiting process. That aspect is certainly prominent with the Sun Devils and Sacramento defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott, and contributed to an enjoyable experience in Tempe this week.

“It was an all-around great visit to Arizona State,” Norman-Lott said. “It was my second time there and I got to see more this time for my unofficial visit. The atmosphere was great at the school. All the coaches there showed how much they care about you as a person, not just a player. They want to prepare your career after football, and they showed me the staff that they can help you do that and I wasn't expecting that. I really liked talking about that to the Athletic Director, Ray Anderson. He was telling me stuff (on that topic) that I had never heard on any other visit. “Their defensive line coach, Jamar Cain, he’s my uncle and his wife is my mom’s sister. He’s been around me my whole life, teaching me how to be a man. He’s being chill and not pushing me too hard to come there and I like that.” As a junior at Sacramento Grant High School, Norman-Lott posted 45 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks and two fumble recoveries.



“The coaches really like my hands and how I’m quick off the ball,” Norman-Lott said, “and they said that they can help me excel at what I’m already good at because I have a lot of skills that they are looking for. “I’m being recruited to play both inside and outside, and I really like being that outside rush. I have no problems playing inside, but I would prefer playing defensive end, outside.” Norman-Lott happened to visit the Sun Devils during ASU’s Big Man camp, and while he wasn't planning to participate in that event, he said that even the few reps he took helped enhance the visit that much more. “I’m not the type to stand around and watch,” Norman-Lott admitted.

Another highly coveted defensive lineman in attendance was 2021 local Scottsdale Saguaro’s Quintin Somerville and Norman-Lott said that the two hit off right away when they met last Sunday.

