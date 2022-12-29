Being a part of a massive official visit weekend that saw nearly 20 prospects descend on Tempe could inadvertently have some recruits get lost in the mix. Yet, that was hardly the case for former Sacramento State running back Cameron Skattebo. The reigning Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year pledged to the Sun Devils during his trip and certainly felt welcomed during his time with his new team.

“From the get-go on my visit, (running backs) coach Shaun Aguano was very heartfelt,” Skattebo recalled. “We connected very well and talked about everything, and me being the only running back visiting, we really spent a lot of time together. I fell in love with the facilities. (head) Coach Kenny Dillingham is probably one of the coolest coaches I’ve been around. He gave off a very family-oriented vibe. I appreciate that a lot.





“I love the culture of the coaching staff, having so many coaches from Arizona. You know that they will have the drive and push to be successful because this is where they want to coach. So the family vibe is something I also felt from all of the coaches. There were like 18 visitors there, and still, there was always a coach around providing great hospitality. Being part of that group that was visiting made you feel that you were part of the group of players the team really wanted. Nobody got left out or not talked to. Everyone felt wanted.





Last season in his sophomore campaign, where the Hornets finished with a 12-1 mark, the 5-10 212-pound Skattebo paced his team posting 1,373 yards rushing yards averaging seven years per carry and 105.6 rushing yards per game, scoring 13 touchdowns. He also tallied 371 receiving yards hauling in 31 receptions, scoring three times, and having a kick return for a touchdown. As a freshman, he registered 520 rushing yards carrying the ball 57 times and scoring six touchdowns.





Skattebo had a prolific high school career in the Sacramento area, as he finished his prep career posting 6,192 rushing yards and 69 touchdowns and was named first-team all-league three times. The highlight of that period was his junior season, where he rushed for 3,550 yards and 42 touchdowns and was integral in the Knights’ CIF 5-A state title that year. He was also named the Sacramento Bee Offensive Player of the Year, the Foothill Valley League MVP, and all-state as a junior.





“I’m a versatile running who can also catch the ball and block,” Skattebo commented. “No matter what the down is, you can trust men to make a play or run/pas block if I need to. I’m someone who wants to teach the younger guys on my team and help them develop.”





Skattebo, along with Cal transfer DeCarlos Brooks will be part of a running back room that includes returning players sophomore Tevin White and junior George Hart III. This unit collectively will aim to compensate for the loss of Xazavian Valladay, a transfer from Wyoming who exhausted his eligibility and was an All-Pac 12 selection who led the Sun Devils with 1,192 yards rushing and 16 rushing touchdowns. Another player this group will try to replace is Valladay’s backup, junior Daniyel Ngata, who joined the University of Washington out of the transfer portal.





Coming from the FCS ranks, even with an extremely impressive resume as he has, Skattebo knows that he has to prove himself on a higher level of play and is plenty motivated to navigate the transition to a power five program successfully.





“I wasn’t really recruited out high school,” Skattebo remarked, “and when I was in the portal, only a couple of schools were hitting me up. I know I have a lot to prove, and I want to show that I can play well at the highest level. It doesn’t matter how big or fast I am. I’m here to play football and prove to my family, my friends, and all the Arizona State fans that I can play at this level.”