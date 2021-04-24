ASUDevils - Ethan Long hits three home runs in 24 hours, ASU captures Utah series

Freshman infielder Ethan Long seemed to pick up his game where he left it off the night before hitting two home runs as the Arizona State Sun Devils (22-12, 10-7 Pac-12) defeated the University of Utah Utes (9-23, 4-13) 10-6. Saturday afternoon’s game was just the second time in the month of April that the Sun Devils have tallied double-digit runs (13-10 W vs. Grand Canyon on 4/20).





Less than 24 hours after scoring the game-winning run in the top of the 9th under the lights in Salt Lake City, Long hit four of five from the plate, hitting one single, one double and two home runs.





Long has hit two home runs in the first 32 games of the season, with the next three coming in the last two games.





Redshirt junior lefty Justin Fall started for the Sun Devils on the mound. Despite allowing just two hits in 3.2 innings, Fall walked four without a strikeout, earning all four runs scored against him. Saturday afternoon marked the first time Fall walked more than three batters in one game this season.





Five of Utah’s six runs were scored by runners who were walked to first base.





After the fourth walked batter scored on an RBI double from 2B Kayler Yates, Pitching Coach Jason Kelly called in freshman righty Jared Glenn. Glenn’s most recent appearance was Wednesday at GCU, striking out the only batter he faced. After pitching 3.0 innings without a walk, allowing two hits and one run, Glenn advances to a perfect 4-0 record on the mound.





Graduate student lefty Kyle Robeniol started on the bump for the Utes and was not met with a warm welcome. Junior infielder Drew Swift swung on the first pitch of the game for a leadoff single. It must have been a good omen: just two batters later, redshirt freshman infielder Sean McLain bombed an 0-1 pitch to left field. After the first frame, the Sun Devils led 3-0 and refused to relinquish that lead for the remainder of the afternoon.





The Sun Devils collected 17 hits en route to the team’s fifth-straight victory over the Utes, including seven extra-base hits. Robeniol allowed nine hits and four runs (all earned) in 4.0 innings pitched. The Utes stuck to a mere three pitchers for the matchup: righty Dustyn Schramm entered in the 5th inning and was handed the loss. Righty Ian MacIver took the mound in the 8th, but there were no pitchers in the Utah bullpen capable of distinguishing the flames of the Sun Devil bats.





Each of ASU’s first four batters played a multi-hit game on Saturday; Drew Swift, junior outfielder Hunter Jump, Sean McLain, and Ethan Long all combined for six singles, two doubles, one triple, and four home runs.