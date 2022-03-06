Error-filled contests prevent Sun Devils from a road sweep

Arizona State dropped the ball in the series finale at San Diego State Sunday, both literally and figuratively. The Sun Devils committed a season-high four errors and left nine men on base in a 4-3 loss to the Aztecs.









Boyd Vander Kooi got his first start of the season, something pitching coach Sam Peraza has had circled for this weekend since the beginning of the season. Until today, the veteran right-hander had only seen action in low-leverage relief situations. His first big test didn’t go as planned. Vander Kooi surrendered three first-inning runs with little help from his defense. Only one of his three runs was earned, and he was lifted with just two outs in the second inning.





The ASU offense has shown flashes early but has largely left much to be desired through the first 12 games of the season. The bats have often struggled to capitalize on big run scoring opportunities, and this troubling trend reared its ugly head again on Sunday. The Sun Devils were just 1-14 with runners in scoring position, with Nate Baez’s first-inning RBI single accounting for the only such knock.





ASU stayed hot in the opening frame, jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Sean McLain, who has looked more like his 2021 self in San Diego, led off with a single and came around to score on the single from Baez.





In the fifth, Joe Lampe continued his hot start to 2022. The redshirt sophomore center fielder pulled a home run deep to right field; his fourth of the season has him tied for the team lead with Conor Davis.





The Sun Devil bullpen had a great weekend. On Saturday night and much of Sunday afternoon, a medley of much-maligned relievers held San Diego State mostly in check down the stretch of a close game. Saturday’s performance led to a win, but Sunday’s offensive output wasn’t enough to supplement the strong showing from the pen. Jacob Walker, Danny Marshall, Christian Bodlovich, and Will Levine combined to toss 7.1 innings, allowing just one run.





Although the 5-7 record isn’t where Bloomquist and his staff want to be through 12 games, ASU picked up a much-needed road series win to open its first trip of the season. Between the starting pitching, bullpen and hitting, the Sun Devils have yet to put together a performance showcasing all three phases at their best. When they do, they’ll be a force to be reckoned with. Until then, games will be lost late and close.





The road trip continues on Tuesday as Arizona State travels north to UC Irvine for a two-game set.