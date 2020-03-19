No ASU fans will ever forget (and why would they?) beating their archrival on the road in 2018, rallying back from a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Eno Benjamin who scored the winning touchdown in that contest is no stranger to significant adversity on the field. Nonetheless, the challenges he endured in his Tempe tenure are now dwarfed by the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted everyone's way of life. Like many others preparing for the first chapter of their professional career, the former Arizona State running back is dealing with an unprecedented landscape ahead of the April 23-25 NFL Draft. “It (COVID-19) has taken away the meetings and scheduled visits and workouts,” Benjamin commented, “getting in front of coaches, being able to show them that your football IQ is on point.” With combine marks such as a 4.57 40-time, 39-inch vertical jump, and a 4.25 20-yard shuttle time, the running back was graded by NFL.com as a good backup who could become a starter. Benjamin’s sentiments following that event were in-line with that evaluation. Therefore, he feels that the cancelation of ASU’s Pro Day won’t hurt his overall draft stock.

“I thought I did pretty well,” Benjamin stated. “I either met expectations or exceeded expectations as far as that goes. You could always use an extra showing and the more eyes that you get on you the better. But I'm confident in my game. Sure, I rather go out there and just catch as many balls, do as many workouts as possible, show off my feet and my hands. So Pro Day taken away kind of hurts not only for myself but just the other guys who didn't have the opportunity to go to the combine. “I've been getting phone calls from coaches. I've been still getting scheduled phone meetings to establish a new way to build a relationship because you're not getting that relationship face-to-face. My agent is keeping me updated as far as what's going on and when they plan to do certain stuff like that (phone meetings). I’ve been happy with the amount of phone calls and seeing what's taking place. It’s very interesting just to see how it all plays out.” (Benjamin declined to comment on which NFL teams he has been hearing from the most). Immediately following the combine, the running back went home back to Wylie, Tex. for a few days and then came to Tempe to resume his training on campus. Due to the Pac-12’s decision to suspend all on-campus workouts at least until March 29th, as well as the cancelation of ASU’s Pro Day, Benjamin returned home a few days ago where he has been working out on his own, as he plans to stay in Texas for the foreseeable future, perhaps even all the way up to draft weekend. “I don’t know if the draft will be virtual or not,” Benjamin remarked, “but from what I’m hearing I’m almost 100 percent positive that draft will take place and keep going.”

I’ll never live these types of moments down.. 🔋 pic.twitter.com/QNYRb5gFrd — Eno Benjamin (@eno_benjamin5) March 19, 2020