It may be easy for any given recruit to get complacent with a school that he has visited a handful or so times, yet Gardena (Calif.) Serra wide receiver and Top-60 prospect Lavon (LV) Bunkley-Shelton official visit last weekend to Tempe left a very deep impression and painted for him a very transparent picture as it relates to the recruiting process of this coveted Southern California standout.

“I liked it a lot,” Bunkley-Shelton said of his visit. “Every time I go there it’s the same vibe. This visit didn’t make me look differently at Arizona State because I’ve been there so many times, but it made things clearer. When they told me that I can start as a freshman - I didn’t hear that before. “The crowd was bumpin’ and really on-point, and even though they lost that game I loved what I saw. There were a lot of people there. There were a lot of visitors there and the coaches seemed like they were equally sharing their attention. But I got to talk to a lot of coaches the entire time I was there, coach Herm, AP, coach Hagan…all of them. “I was hosted by Jack Jack (cornerback Jack Jones) and he told me how much he loved the coaches there especially coach Herm and coach AP, and how they got him back on his feet. He told me ‘I don’t know why another player wouldn’t come here. It’s a dream come true.”

LV Bunkley-Shelton (@LVDeucesWild2) down on the field for pregame during his official visit to #ASU. The 4-star WR from Southern California is one of the top players left uncommitted from the Class of 2020 #ForksUp @DevilsDigest pic.twitter.com/fzUsHRMuV0 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 9, 2019

Bunkley-Shelton may be the classic slot wide receiver, but his versatility is hard to unnoticed and that is a trait that was certainly pointed out to him by ASU wide receivers coach Charlie Fisher. “I got to talk to coach Fish during warm-ups and it was a great time, Bunkley-Shelton described. “He told me that I can play either inside or outside and because I’m a great route runner, that would really help the team. So with that and my great hands, I can really contribute to the team. "If I went there, I think I would in that offense very well. I’m a man (coverage) beater and a zone beater. I know how to get in and out of my breaks and in and out of the zones. I know I’m not the tallest or fastest receiver or whatever, but I know how to get open and that is what separates me from everyone else."

The USC at ASU game he attended, according to the wide receiver, gave him an encouraging indication that should he decided to pledge to Arizona State, that his skill set along with the team’s offensive philosophy would be a good match. “I know ASU puts their best players on the field, and I feel I can be that best player” Bunkley-Shelton remarked.” Jayden Daniels and I played on the same Ground Zero 7x7 team in his last year. He really spreads the ball a lot and doesn’t target just one player and he can really run the ball. I’m not surprised to see the success he had at Arizona State but I’m real proud of him and happy for him. If I came to Arizona State he would be a big part of my decision.

“They throw the ball a lot and no matter which quarterback is in there; he will be able to sling it. So, God forbid Jayden goes down as he did before that game, Joey Yellen can come and throw that ball. “ Bunkley-Shelton said that he and his parents appreciated the academic presentation during their trip and the ASU’s mission to have their student-athletes succeed on and off the field. They will help you all the time. I like how the dorms are close to your major, so let’s say I major in Business I would be living right there near that college and I don’t have to walk all around campus to my classes. “It was my mom’s birthday during our visit,” Bunkley-Shelton said, “so her favorite part was the surprise birthday. My dad’s favorite part was just meeting all the coaches. Coach Herm told us that he sees me as a slot receiver and that I have a chance to start as a freshman. But he told me that nothing is given and that I have to earn it. “If you put anything on the table for me – I will take it.” The All-American Bowl is the most prestigious and prospect coveted high school all-star game and one that is that the Serra wide receiver has been greatly admiring for several years now. Therefore, Bunkley-Shelton was extremely honored when this the bowl representatives came over to Gardena High School last Wednesday to present his jersey that he will wear in the January 4th, 2020 game, an event where he plans to publicly announce the pledge to the school of his choice. “It’s a true blessing," Bunkley-Shelton stated. "I’ve been watching high school players in that game as long as can remember and I always wanted to be a part of it. I don’t know if it’s a reward for my play, but just one step closer to the award.”

California Wide Receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton Welcomed to 2020 All-American Bowl https://t.co/SbkS4tY5Ne — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) November 14, 2019