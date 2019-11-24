Barring unforeseen circumstances Oakland McClymonds standout Edward Woods will sign with a Pac-12 South school next month. This past weekend in Tempe marked his second of three planned official visits and we caught up with him following that trip to discuss his experience, which included attending ASU's 31-28 upset win over no. 6 Oregon.

Had A Great Time This Weekend in Tempe #ForksUp 🆙🔱 pic.twitter.com/gASQgasblG — Edward Woods🚀 (@edwardwoods_) November 25, 2019

“I had a great time on my visit,” Woods said. “The environment was crazy and there was a lot of energy. I knew there were going to be a lot of people, but I didn’t know it would be a sold-out game. I like the love the coaches have for the team and how they support their student-athletes. Elijah Juarez was my host and he told me how much the coaches care for their players and help them be successful in life. I love the academic staff and how much they support you so you can earn your degree. It was my first time there and it’s a beautiful, big campus.

“I wasn't expecting that upset win. The defense played great last night. It was fast and physical football. That’s what I like to see and that’s how I like to play. That scheme they play would fit me very well because what I play at my high school, press, off-man…I liked it a lot and I can myself playing there.”

Woods said that his versatility and grit have been the traits that have been most appealing to the ASU coaches.

“The coaches said that they liked that I’m a physical player,” woods remarked, “and they also like that I can play a lot of different positions. Besides playing DB I can kick and punt return and play some offense. I’m an all-around player who can play any position on the field. “I really like talking to my recruiting coach, Jamar Cain, and I know that if I would be around him he's someone that I go and talk to about anything. He keeps it real.” Arizona is the only other school Woods visited to date, and USC is his other scheduled trip on December 7th. Shortly after that trip, Woods is planning to announce his decision.

Big News on Dec 9th ‼️ — Edward Woods🚀 (@edwardwoods_) November 25, 2019