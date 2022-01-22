Emmit Bohle betting on himself, making the Division II to power five jump
An offensive lineman announcing that he has transferred to Arizona State has been commonplace this week. Yet, the third such player to do so in Northern State’s Emmit Bohle is anything but a usual sight in Tempe.
“The whole recruiting process with Arizona State started right before New Year’s,” The 6-7 300-pound Bohle recalled. “(Assistant Coordinator of Evaluation) JJ Kilgore followed me on Twitter a couple of weeks before, and then he ended up sending me a DM and said that (offensive line) Coach Cavanaugh wanted to get on the phone with me. We started a few times, and that’s how I ended up at Arizona State. My offensive line coach here, Coach Roy, played for Coach Cavanaugh at Oregon State, so maybe that’s how he got my film.”
Bohle said that even months before Arizona State had made contact that he was looking to transfer into a Division I program, although, at the time, FCS programs such as Weber State and Sacramento State were the ones offering him since the lineman entered his name into the transfer portal on Nov. 23 of last year.
“I talked to Iowa State a little bit,” Bohle recalled, “and they reached out to me pretty early on in my after I was in the transfer portal, probably within the first couple of weeks there. But that kind of fell off pretty early, and they must have wanted to go in a different direction. I was waiting and seeing what I got for interest and offers. When it looked like no power five programs came around, I was planning on just graduating from Northern in the spring and then going from there and making a decision later this spring.
“But I felt like I was ready with Arizona State to do this right now. So that’s what I did and I transferred there. I’m already enrolled there and will be at spring practice and I have two years left.”
Bohle arrived in the Wolves program as a 6-6, 240-pound tight end out of Selby (SD.) Area High School. Sandwiched between a 2020 season that was canceled due to COVID, Bohle was a starter both during the 2019 and 2021 campaigns. Last season the left tackle was named second-team NSIC North Division all-conference. In high school, he was named all-conference as a tight end. Once he arrived in 2018 at Northern though, a body transformation of sorts took place.
“I was going into college as a tight end. That’s what I wanted to play, and that’s what I wanted to do. The coaches wanted me a little heavier than when I came in, at 235 lbs. But even though they wanted me heavier, they still wanted me to play tight end. So I started putting on weight, and then after my first semester, I was probably around 250 lbs. So, they asked me if I’d move to the offensive line. Obviously, I wasn’t really excited about that, but I talked it over and decided that I might as well give it a shot. I think it’s worked out.
“Coach Cavanaugh said that he really liked my athleticism. So there are definitely some aspects of playing tight end that helps you play offensive tackle. And playing tight end really expanded my knowledge of the game as well.”
Due to the urgency involved in his recruitment process, the lineman did not have a chance to visit the Sun Devils prior to his pledge. Needless to say, this was hardly a deal-breaker element for him.
“Playing for Coach Cav especially really attracted me to the school. I really like the opportunity Arizona State has provided for me to play at a higher level. Playing against better competition and playing the best football I can play. The fact that their offense is a pro-style system is good because if I eventually make that jump (to the NFL), I’ll be prepared, and that would be a big thing too.
“They haven’t said yet if that want me at left tackle or right tackle. I don’t know exactly what their plan is. Playing at this (power five) level is obviously a big jump. But not to be cocky, I feel like I have all the tools I need to be successful. It’s just me using those tools in the right spots and using them how I need to. I know what I’m capable of and what my future can hold. Going to Arizona State, I know Coach Cav can help me develop.”
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!