CAMP TONTOZONA- With a handful of new faces in the linebacker core, starting spots are naturally up for grabs with no job-safe. In many cases position battles can lead to turmoil and emotions being channeled in the wrong direction but for Arizona State football iron seems to sharpen iron every day.









For New Mexico State transfer linebacker junior KeyShaun Elliott, the new look core forces all of the players to bring their ‘a-game’ every practice, knowing that any stagnation, let alone regression, can be taken advantage of by their teammates who are fighting the scarce starting roles on the team as well as an improved depth chart niche.









“I think it's the best thing that you could have in a linebacker room,” Elliott said in regards to competitiveness. “The competition I feel brings a lot of energy; everybody has something to prove, no days off mentality. We have a lot of depth, a lot of talent, which is going to be a good thing.”









After struggling to maximize his time and energy during his freshman season with the Aggies, Elliott decided to modify his daily routine that off-season to realize his potential and leave no stone unturned.









“I struggled in the spring of my freshman year,” Elliott recalled. “With getting up and getting ready to go for a spring ball, so about that summer, I switched my routine.”









Elliott’s drive to improve prompted him to start waking up before the sun rises to prepare his body and mind for every practice. He claims to feel more energized by the early morning starts, and it boosts his confidence in the overall efforts he invests in his craft.









“I say I'm going to start waking up at 4:15 a.m.,” Elliot noted. “I kind of go through practice before practice happens, so I have a lot of time, you know, stretch, eat, treatment, training, watch film, I enjoy it.









“I think I get more out of myself and practice because of my preparation. I'm not a slog at practice. I feel like I’m ready, come out, and ready to go.”









Being one of the first ones up and getting ready for practice has not been easy for Elliot, but he credits his consistency to his mindset and desire to be the best player he can be each practice.









“I think it's a want-to and a mindset,” he noted about customary activities. “Being in the ASU’s Pat Tillman) leadership council, I hold myself to a standard. I’m going to show up with the most energy that I possibly can; I don’t want to be an energy vampire and take energy out of other guys because I’m tired.”









Elliott’s confidence has improved noticeably from spring practice to now. As a junior with four years' worth of on-field experience, the game has begun to slow down for him mentally. He fully trusts his physical abilities on the field due to the hard work and dedication he’s committed to.









“I think [my confidence] has shot off the roof,” Elliot immediately replied. “I can play fast and not think about so much pre-snap. I have the defense in the back of my head. I know what’s going on. The physicality and the talent are there; learning the defense is probably the most challenging thing. It’s something that I emphasized in the off-season.”









As a member of the Pat Tillman Leadership Council, Elliott has an additional responsibility to not just himself but his teammates to display the necessary hard work and dedication for ASU football. Having played over 950 snaps in 2023 his experience and work ethic allow him to position himself as a creditable role model by his actions as well words.









“I do lead by example,” Elliott remarked. “You know, I try to stay out of trouble and do everything the right way. So I think that brings a lot of people with me. It’s something that correlates to vocal leadership; as a middle linebacker, I’m speaking a lot, but I’m not out there giving speeches.”









The new-look linebacker group has begun to gain chemistry during the spring, and this element has rapidly grown during the summer and throughout fall camp. Its position group members are learning the playbook cover to cover, and the addition of the NCCA’s new helmet communication rule on game day has implemented a new but exciting challenge for defensive coordinator Brian Ward and linebacker coach A.J Cooper, who are now implementing a novel communication method on defense.









“It's cool listening,” Elliott said about helmet communication. “I think it's good for the defense; It allows us to play faster. We’re still getting used to it but I think right now we’re on a good pace to be a really good thing in season. I try to tell my linebackers you have to cancel [helmet communication] out sometimes, you got to understand what checks to make. The coach shouldn’t have to tell you every single check to make so I get the call, I'll listen to Ward and then it's time for me to play football.









For Elliott, connecting with his teammates off the field has become easier with every passing day since his arrival in Tempe. As fall camp progresses, and these days, practicing in the picturesque and secluded Camp Tontozona for several days has only inspired the group to get closer and closer.









“We get to bond; we get to hang out with each other,” Elliott described. “The linebacker group has been one of the best groups I’ve been a part of. We’re always smiling, always having a good time, even if it’s a three-hour-long film session.









“The bonding that goes on, it’s one to remember. I probably won’t forget any moments that we have. I love it.”