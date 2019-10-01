At the beginning of the season, Herm Edwards was asked about his goals. The 65-year old thought about it for a second, thinking back to 2018 and how his team had a chance to win the Pac-12 South right up until the end.

He said that’s what he wants. He wants to be in the hunt.

Heading into their bye week at 4-1, that’s exactly where the Sun Devils are -- in the hunt. ASU is ranked 20th in the AP Poll and, with a 1-1 record in Pac-12 play, is still vying for a conference championship in a wide-open Pac-12.

The only thing, Edwards said, is ASU needs to score more points.

“We ran the ball last year and averaged about 31 points,” Edwards said. “We have to get our point total up. We have to score more and college football allows you to score more.”

Through five games, the Sun Devils are averaging about 22 points a game. Edwards says he’d like to be in the mid-’30s as far as points, which would ideally allow the Sun Devils to put away some games and not have to compete in so many one-score battles, as they have in their last three games.

But, Edwards said, that’s what the bye week is for. This week off affords the Sun Devils not only a period to get right injury-wise but also self-scout themselves and find where they need to improve and how they can improve.

Like all coaches this time of year, he wants some numbers to start shooting upward. Sacks, interceptions, rushing yards, all of it. He sees areas for growth as his team prepares for a brutally-challenging second half of the season.

Sun Devils embracing bye week as a chance to get better, get healthy and work on fundamentals

Following last Friday night’s 24-17 victory over No. 15 California, ASU gets a couple of weeks off from games before returning to action on October 12 to host Washington State. Coach Herm Edwards noted how this will benefit the team, starting with the chance to assess themselves.

“Generally, this is a week where you self-scout, you self-evaluate your football team,” Edwards said. “You also evaluate your players, and that’s very important. We’re at a point now, I think we kind of got a feel for who we are athletically, what players we have. Now it’s how do we fit them in the system and utilize their strengths so they can be successful.”

He also gave some updates on injured players, and explained how the team can use the week to get better.

“(Starting senior cornerback) Kobe (Williams) is having surgery,” Edwards said, “he had surgery on his hand, but he should be available to play (in the next game) so it’s a good rest week for him.

“(Starting senior right tackle) Steve (Miller) has a little sore neck, we kept him out, we kept (starting junior running back) Eno (Benjamin) out- you always keep running backs out when you get a bye just because of what they have to do. (Starting true freshman) quarterback (Jayden Daniels), he participated in a few drills, kept him out. (Sophomore linebacker) Tyler Johnson is still coming off a hamstring, so we kind of babied him a little bit. I would say that’s probably it for most of our guys, there are some sore guys, and we’re limiting certain reps with certain players which is what you always do on a week like this.”

On how the team will work on improving, he added “I think this is a week where you get better with the players; techniques and fundamentals, that’s real important to me. Going back to the basics, don’t lose sight of that.”

Lastly, he brought up something interesting about next week, pertaining to an NFL team with some high-profile stars that will be in Tempe.

“Atlanta’s coming, they play obviously the Cardinals, so they’re coming (next Monday) and they’re going to stay a week here and play on Sunday,” Edwards said. “I told the players, ‘hey, they’re going to practice in the bubble. If you have any aspirations go over there and watch how they practice, watch how fast they do things.’”

Eno Benjamin wins ASU’s Mandrake Award:

There may not be a better week for Eno Benjamin to win the Mandrake Award. Not only does it come on a bye week, which means he gets to wear the black jersey and helmet to practice for two weeks, but he gets to wear it when HBO comes to film next week.

After Friday’s performance in Berkeley, though, he probably deserves it.

The junior tailback ran for 100 yards and three scores on 29 carries. Behind a young offensive line, Benjamin, it seemed, willed himself into the second level on multiple occasions, somehow staying up after multiple Golden Bears got their hands on him.

On ASU’s first touchdown drive, Benjamin finished it off with a 10-yard run on 3rd and 8, then an 11-yard to punch it into the end zone. On both, the Sun Devil running back was hit, twisted, pulled and shoved yet stayed up, used his signature spin move and helped get ASU into the end zone.

“He knew this game was similar to Michigan State, it was going to be a physical contest, especially up front,” Edwards said. “That’s always good when you can get your running back going because when he can run hard like that, it just kind of makes your team feel good. A lot of it was on his own.”

Eno Benjamin is the Mandrake of the week after his 3 touchdown performance against Cal. pic.twitter.com/sAJsJhuaVW — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) October 1, 2019