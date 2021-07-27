Edwards expects more consistency from ASU’s offense

Arizona State coach Herm Edwards radiated positivity and enthusiasm for the 2021 college football season ahead during his Pac-12 media day press conference on Tuesday. Amidst the NCAA investigation into the team’s alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period, Edwards instead chose to discuss the impact of NIL on college football, the development of Arizona State’s young playmakers, and the excitement expressed by the team as they gear up for a serious run at the top of the Pac-12 South.





That run has been made likely by the decision of many draft-eligible players to come back to ASU after playing in only four games last season. The Sun Devils, aided by the NCAA’s freeze on player eligibility, return all 11 starters on defense, the majority of their offensive line, the conference’s No. 1 rushing offense, and quarterback Jayden Daniels, who enters his third straight season as the unquestioned starter.





Technically, it’s more like unfinished business, the other half of Daniels’ sophomore campaign that wasn’t played due to a COVID-19 outbreak in November that sidelined the program for a month. Edwards said “every game was precious” to the Sun Devils after seeing most of their seven-game abbreviated schedule wiped out. But in some ways, the delay made the team closer and made the team realize how much football means to them.





“I think we learned a lot about our team,” Edwards said, “and I think the players learned a lot about each other too going through all that because we all suffered through it. We’re hoping that is not the case for anyone this year, in any sport.”





Managing the coronavirus was one obstacle, but another area that took a step back was the passing game, which has endured growing pains since it lost wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Kyle Williams after the 2019 season. Last season, senior Frank Darby was expected to provide a veteran presence for the younger group of Sun Devil pass catchers but was limited to two games. The receiving corps struggled out of the gate against USC and UCLA. Daniels, who gained a reputation during his freshman season for his response to pressure with the game on the line in the fourth quarter, was unable to mount comebacks in both outings. Combine the youth and lack of experience with getting comfortable in a new complex scheme installed by offensive coordinator Zak Hill last preseason; it’s understandable why the group had issues.





For Edwards, the key to establishing goals for the offense is a complete spring football camp. This fall, Edwards expects consistency from ASU’s offense, specifically the receivers, and it starts with getting off on the right foot.





“We got through a whole spring,” Edwards said. “I think Jayden is much more familiar [with the expectations], as well as the receivers and the young group he had to play with last year and the two young running backs, too. I just think we’re further along, even on defense, so it’s going to be fun to watch.”





That doesn’t mean last season didn’t have flashes of potential, though. LV Bunkley-Shelton led the Sun Devils with 11 receptions, and while that production isn’t anything, it bodes well for his rapport with Daniels in 2021. Devils Digest has already labeled Bunkley-Shelton as an “X-factor” for ASU’s success, this season and his emergence as a reliable target should open up the rest of the receiving game. Geordon Porter, Ricky Pearsall, Curtis Hodges, and Johnny Wilson all had highlight-worthy moments over the Sun Devils’ last two games, which were decisive victories over Arizona and Oregon State. And during the annual Maroon and Gold scrimmage, the conclusion of ASU’s spring practices, Elijah Badger (who was ruled academically ineligible before the 2020 season) and redshirt freshman tight end transfer Jalin Conyers truly showcased the potential of ASU’s receiving depth.





Don’t expect the Sun Devils to transform into a pass-first brigade, though. Edwards believes ASU isn’t structured to throw the ball for the entirety of the game, and the ground game will continue to be the team’s defining source of momentum. The most important objective regarding the passing game is simple: score points when Daniels does drop back.





“We’re built in a way where Jayden is going to have opportunities,” Edwards said.





“We have to score points. We know that in this conference you have to be in the high 30s to have a chance. That’s just the way it is. It’s hard for a defensive guy to say that, but that’s the life we live. You gotta be able to throw.”





Edwards handled the questions with a smile and jovial attitude, which from the outside seemed like a tough assignment considering the looming possibility of NCAA sanctions. Edwards declined to speak on the matter, following a similar approach set earlier in the day by Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff in his opening address, and noted it hasn’t been a distraction for the players at all.





“Our team is fine,” Edwards said. “We are excited about playing and preparing for the season. That’s what I do know.”





Edwards also declared the ongoing investigation has not had an impact on recruitment. The statement comes just over 24 hours since 2022 four-star defensive back Jaylin Marshall from Miami, FL, announced his decommitment from ASU in a social media post. Marshall currently holds offers from over 30 schools, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Texas, and others.





Marshall announced his decision the same day ASU revealed the team placed tight ends coach Adam Breneman on paid administrative leave on July 16. Breneman was specifically mentioned in an anonymous dossier encouraging the NCAA to investigate ASU for alleged recruiting violations. Edwards chose not to reveal the identity of the ASU staffer who will replace Breneman for the time being.





In other recruiting news, Edwards expressed his excitement at the future impact of NIL, labeling it a “new day” for college football and the recruiting landscape. Edwards believes NIL will play a big part in where a student-athlete may decide to go, and ASU will monitor the uncharted waters to determine any advantages the program can offer.





“You better embrace it because if you don’t, you are going to get left behind,” Edwards said. “I think there are going to be some glitches. It’s the first we are all dealing with this, but it will be interesting to watch the next three or four years of how this really develops and what it looks like the model of how to do this because I don’t think anybody has an answer right now because it’s so new to us.”





Edwards also spoke passionately about minority coaches and women in college football in response to a question about what it means to be one of four black coaches in the Pac-12. Edwards repeatedly expressed the subject that in the future, he hopes his significance in that aspect is normalized.





“We shouldn’t have to talk about this,” Edwards said. “This shouldn’t be a subject. It should just be that’s what it is. It’s about what America is built on: dreams and opportunities.”





At the end of the 20-minute period, the message from Arizona State was clear: Edwards arrived at Pac-12 media day to talk about football and disperse the idea of a dark cloud zapping his player’s spirits. He is not going to let any external matters distract his team from its shared goal of winning the conference championship. And, based on the events of last season, if there is any coach that knows how to motivate its players in the face of adversity, it is Edwards.





The journey to a Pac-12 title begins when Arizona State opens up fall camp on Aug. 4.





