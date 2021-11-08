Edwards discusses the need for better rhythm in a struggling passing game

No one is mistaking Herm Edwards for a quarterbacks coach. Not even Edwards himself is. In twelve seasons as an assistant coach at the professional level, the fourth-year Sun Devil head coach never spent time coaching on the offensive side of the ball. But Monday, as he spoke to reporters ahead of Arizona State’s trip to Washington, Edwards shared his thoughts on the recent struggles of junior quarterback Jayden Daniels.





“I think rhythm, but I also think using his legs and setting his feet better,” Edwards cited as potential issues that have led to sloppy quarterbacking. “Some of that has to do with the rush and being rushed in the pocket; that has something to do with it, too. Any quarterback would tell you that accuracy is having your legs and your arms attached together as one.”





In Daniels’ first two seasons in Tempe, the San Bernardino, Calif., native had zero multi-interception games in 16 starts. In the first nine games this fall, Daniels has thrown seven interceptions and tallied three multi-interception games – including consecutive multi-turnover games against Washington State and USC. Only one of his seven interceptions this year was tipped or the result of a receiver drop.





“There’s been a lot of guys in and out of the lineup. That’s a little bit of the problem as well,” said Edwards. On Monday, redshirt junior wide receiver Geordon Porter announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. Redshirt freshman Johnny Wilson hasn’t played in four of the past five games, and redshirt junior Andre Johnson was unavailable against the Trojans. “There’s been a few that have been dropped that you could clean up. There’s been some that Jayden wishes he could take back as far as putting it in a little window, a little tighter.





“It’s a work-in-progress, there’s no doubt about that… but when we’re clicking, and our passing game is going, it’s fun to watch. Explosive plays are part of football. It’s hard to just methodically move the ball down the field. We’ve got an explosive runner that has helped us, but it’s easier to fly to California than to drive. Throwing the ball is important.”





Offensive coordinator Zak Hill frequently works with Daniels – and was brought to Tempe by Edwards in the hope of developing Daniels into an elite quarterback. Edwards said Daniels, who has started all but one game during his career in Tempe, can fix his issues.





“Those are fixable things,” claimed Edwards. “That’s just technique and fundamentals and trusting it. I’m not a quarterback coach, but I’ve seen enough good ones and been around enough to watch them. I know a little bit about it – but I’m not trying to coach the quarterback.





“I think the good thing is (Daniels) is in a place where we realize what he’s dealing with, and when expectations are put on you, that’s part of it. Every year it seems like expectations grow no matter who puts them on you. That’s part of being a quarterback. He can’t do it by himself, though.”





Despite Daniels’ struggles, the third-year Sun Devil quarterback still ranks as one of the Pac-12’s most successful signal callers. Following Week 10, Daniels’ 85.5 grade via Pro Football Focus College’s grading system ranked as second-best in the conference trailing only Utah’s Cam Rising. His 67.3 percent completion percentage is best in the conference, and only Oregon State’s Chance Nolan (8.5) edges him in yards per attempt – Daniels averages 8.4 yards per attempt.





“We’ve seen what it can look like,” Edwards said, remembering the positives of early season moments in spite of the distasteful results of recent games. “UCLA was probably a good game when it all came together with our running game and our passing game. We still have an opportunity the next three weeks to clean that up before we go to a bowl.”





In the absence of a successful passing attack, redshirt senior running back Rachaad White stepped up. White’s 202 yards rushing and 35 yards receiving gave him 237 all-purpose yards, a mark that represented 55.5 percent of ASU’s total offensive output. It also earned him the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week Award.





“People that watch him at the next level if you are trying to defend him you realize the type of runner that he is,” said Edwards of White’s ability following a week which earned him Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors. “That’s probably the most important thing. On a stage like that against USC, people notice that.”





This weekend’s road trip to Washington gives Arizona State presents a third straight opportunity to match up with a team led by an interim coach. The Huskies placed Jimmy Lake on suspension for Saturday’s contest after Lake pushed a UW player on the sidelines during the Huskies’ loss to No. 4 Oregon.





“The coaches decide what kind of plan you want to the players,” Edwards said, “but you still have the same players. Regardless of if you’ve called it or if you haven’t called it – you’re always going to miss those guys because they’re familiar with the routine of how a guy might call the game.”





The Huskies are 4-5 on the season and fired offensive coordinator John Donovan following the loss to the Ducks.





“Whoever sits in that seat has to realize the players don’t change,” Edwards explained. “You want to put them in the best position they can be in to be successful. One coach might do a couple of things a little different, but the system is in. You’re not going to change the system in a week.”





Against a Washington program that has hung its hat on stout defenses, Arizona State will look to build on the success it had against USC. It will do so with cornerback Jack Jones back in uniform after the graduate student missed the USC game. In the fourth quarter of the Sun Devils’ win over the Trojans, the ASU defense allowed no points, forcing two three-and-outs and ending the third drive with an interception.





“The thing I liked the most about it was that it was a tight football game, and we reacted pretty good defensively when things were presented to us due to turnovers,” said Edwards. ASU lost the turnover battle 3-2. “We put the flames out. I think they rose to the occasion for that, tackled pretty well, and didn’t allow a bunch of explosive plays.”





Along with linebackers Darien Butler and Kyle Soelle, graduate student defensive lineman DJ Davidson was impressive stuffing the run for ASU Saturday. The Mesa native accumulated 1.5 tackles for loss and received praise from Edwards.





“We talked about it earlier in the season,” said Edwards, recalling a conversation he had with Davidson about the necessary steps to get drafted. “He needed to step up his game, and he needed to dominate. He has been very consistent. This has been his best season since he’s been here. There’s no doubt. And he’s a mature guy. The more he can play like that, it helps him, but it helps us, too.”





