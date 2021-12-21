Edwards discusses ‘big test’ versus physical Wisconsin team

A campus-wide power outage that affected among other buildings ASU Football's facility was an unexpected challenge the Sun Devils had to deal with today. Conversely, the challenge in the trenches that awaits the Sun Devils in their Las Vegas Bowl matchup with Wisconsin is one that is anything but unanticipated.





"I think the players are excited about the opportunity to play a quality team like Wisconsin," Edwards said following Tuesday's practice. "They've got a fabulous program, very tough football team, physical team. A really good defense that doesn't allow a lot of points doesn't allow you to run the ball either…got 65 yards a game. Offensively they run the ball, got a tremendous back, and good offense. So it'd be a big test for us. But I know our guys are excited about having an opportunity to play in a bowl game.





"We'll line up 11 on offense and 11 on defense, and we'll enjoy playing it. I call it a double chin strap game because they are a physical football team, and you got to be ready for that."





Between opt-outs and injuries, ASU will be missing several starters, including running back Rachaad White and its starting cornerbacks Chase Lucas and Jack Jones. Edwards commented that generally speaking, he was pleased with the growth that some of the younger players displayed in this month's practices, let alone since fall camp.









"It's good to see some of these young guys how they've grown from the beginning of the season to right now," Edwards remarked. "They're all excited about maybe having an opportunity to play in a football game. We've kind of been that way all year (playing without several starters). We didn't have the same roster when we left training camp (before) the season started. And obviously, going into this bowl game, it's not the same roster we had during the season. But that's fine. We'll play the players we have. We have some young guys that are excited about the opportunity, and I told them, 'Let's see how excited y'all are when that big (Wisconsin) running back comes running out, and you have to tackle that big guy?





"It looks like Wisconsin's got their full roster and good for them. Every team is a little bit different. We've kind of gone through this now in our bowl seasons that we're we seem to be missing some players at times. We get it. It's been fortunate for us that a couple of guys were first-round picks and elected not to play. But the guys that are not going to participate, I anticipate them being on the sideline like they generally are for games. And we appreciate everything that these guys have done for us."





When asked specifically about the availability of linebacker Darien Butler who has been limited in practices as he recovers from a concussion and has also in essence declared for the NFL Draft after accepting an invite to the Shrine Bowl, Edwards replied that Butler was "iffy" to play in this postseason contest.





An Arizona State offense that all year long heavily leaned on its running game is now going to feature a depleted unit that will miss leading rusher Rachaad White, who has begun preparations for the draft, and DeaMonte Trayanum, who entered the transfer portal just days after the regular season ended. Edwards said that with the limited backs they have left, Daniyel Ngata being the only scholarship running back on the roster, it's surely going to be interesting to see how this group can perform against such a stout Badger defensive unit.





"It's going to be a lot of fun too," Edwards stated. "But Ngata obviously is excited about the opportunity, and (George) Hart, one of our walk-on kids, is excited about having an opportunity as well. These practices are big for them, and they're on a big stage. It's good for you because you go into the spring now, knowing a little bit more about those guys.

"It's a pretty impressive bowl game. It's one of the better ones you can play in, and our guys are excited. It's funny because when you think about it, by the time we kick it off, it's been a month (since the regular season finale). The kids are tired. They want to go home…Christmas…we get all that. It's been a long month, all of a sudden. You win your last game, and now you're waiting around, you're trying to practice it's the holidays, and you still hadn't played. It's been a long stretch for some of these guys, but I appreciate their effort, their enthusiasm, but it's been hard."





And another significant element that the entire sports world, not just ASU, is dealing with these past few days in the resurgence of the COVID pandemic. It's certainly a topic that is squarely on Edwards' mind, as the team leaves today for their holiday break and, starting next week, will be in one of the most heavily dense cities in the country during the holiday season.





"We're making sure that these (masks) are worn everywhere in the building," Edwards said, "and obviously on the bus ride. It's starting to tick back up. And that's uneasy for everybody right now. There are a lot of people in Las Vegas last time I checked; that New Year's thing is real."





Due to the aforementioned power outage, the team's practice tomorrow has been canceled since the power to the football facility cannot be in time for that session. The team, who began their holiday break now a day earlier, will report to Las Vegas on Sunday the 26th.





