Edwards content with the progression of team’s preparedness in preseason

With a week and a half before a season opener, it’s that time of the year where according to Herm Edwards, some “long lips” are visible on the faces of disappointed players who are lower on the depth chart and thus see the number of practice reps decrease. Nonetheless, ASU’s head coach stated that the evaluation process in figuring out the pecking order is still an ongoing one.





“We’re fortunate to have some depth at offensive line, so you’re working eight guys, and they (can) play different positions, all starters, in my opinion,” Edwards explained. “(in the) Secondary, there are a lot of talented guys back there, not with a lot of experience, so you’re just trying to work those combinations. So I say the ‘starters,’ it’s not, like, 11 guys, it’s 18 guys. (on) Offense, it’s who are the receivers? Bunch of them are gonna play; it’s not just two guys or three guys. Tight end group we kinda like; we got some running backs that have a little talent.





“I think at every group; there are guys that understand, ‘look, you’re probably not going to play 70 plays in a football game, you’re probably not going to play all 70. How many of those are you gonna play?’ And then you gotta make sure when you do plays those reps they’re important, and they want they wanna be positive. And I just think early in this season, the more you can get guys in shape because that’s the stamina part of football. They haven’t played four quarters, so how do I do that? You do a little bit of it in practice, but eventually, it comes in the game because of the anxiety and all the extra energy you waste playing in a game. It’s different from practice. It’s a different atmosphere. And so, that’s always the key without getting guys hurt. So I think you always have to have a rotation system early to get guys ready to play.”





Edwards concurred with the notion that some of the new starters on this year’s team, specifically the ones who are replacing one of the 11 starters who were either selected in the NFL draft or signed a free agent contract, may feel some pressure to ensure that theirs is no drop-off between them and their predecessor. Edwards feels that this burden can produce a positive effect and a strong drive to succeed.





“I think our guys see that (11 signed players in the NFL), and they get excited about that,” Edwards said, “because that’s kind of what everybody wants to do, try to play at the next level. But you can’t do that unless you’re a good player at this level. It helps you if you’re a good player at this level. That’s how you get evaluated.





“I think the guys that played behind them now got an opportunity, and so that presents a little bit of weight on their shoulder too: ‘This is who I’m replacing, can I play up to his capabilities? Can I play like him?’ So that’s the fun of it.”





Needless to say that when it does come to naming a starter at any of the various position groups on the team, that no one role was more under the microscope and publicized as the starting quarterback position. Now that graduate University of Florida transfer Emory Jones has the reigns to the Sun Devil offense, Edwards feels that the team truly has a more transparent direction.





“You focus in, and offensively you start doing things to build it around that guy,” Edwards noted on the effect of naming a starting quarterback. “Your (offensive) system is your system, but at the end of the day, how does it highlight quarterback one, quarterback two, or three, however you want to label them? And then he has to be a guy that takes charge of the whole offense, and then he has to be the guy that talks to the defense too because that’s what the quarterback does. So it’s interesting how that comes together.”





When it comes to special team starters, Edwards remarked that sophomore punter Eddie Czaplicki would resume that role from last year, as well as fellow sophomore DJ Taylor in his kick and punt returner role. ASU’s head coach is pleased with the growth Taylor has shown, which will also help him assume additional duties this season.





“He’s a better decision maker, doing a nice job at nickel too,” Edwards commented on Taylor. “We’re training him right at the nickel position. He’s kind of moved around; he played safety one time, but we got him at the nickel back, and he’s learning how to do that. He’s a very fast guy, and he’s an instinctive guy. Defensively, he can cover some ground, and he’ll tackle. That’s one thing you like to see; he’s a tough guy.”





When it comes to the placekicking duties, though, the redshirt freshman Jace Feely and true freshman Carter Brown continue to be engaged in a close battle. Feely, who prepped locally at Gilbert Christian and is the son of NFL kicker Jay Feely, who has been on the team since last year, has shown the rate of improvement Edwards said has been impossible not to notice.





“He has put a lot of work in,” Edwards noted. “He’s probably his worst enemy because he’s so hard on himself and that kind of gets him sometimes. That kicking room is different. You say a little bit to them to not mess them up. They’re different, and it’s not like they play a series (of plays). They got to wait, kick the ball off, and then you punt the ball, and then if you kick a field goal or point after, you got to wait. You don’t know when you’re going to get that turn, so they’re sitting there and they’re pacing, ‘Go in there, man. Go kick.’ It’s a hard job. They get one shot; they don’t get three plays at it.”





During the preseason, it has been quite apparent listening to various players and coaches that the level of team cohesion has been dramatically different than last year. Edwards offered his perspective as to why this has been occurring. He said that returning players realize that self-destructing tendencies are what hampered them the most in 2021, and they were resolute to change that. Edwards noted that this motivation element, as well as the motivation of the newcomers on the squad, have created a significantly different level of synergy.





“We brought so many new guys that wanted to come here; they wanted to be a part of this,” Edwards stated. “Just the interaction of these guys, of learning who your teammates are, that’s been important. Where if you know a (returning) guy, it’s kinda like, ‘OK.’ But these are new guys, and they’re coming from different places, and the stories they tell and you (returning player) go, ‘Really?’ And they’re trying to figure out the culture here. But yeah, it’s a close team. No doubt about that. They are a close team.”





