Entering a matchup against Utah the stakes felt unusually high for a game that took place just five games into conference play.

Coming off a two-game losing the Sun Devils desirability needed to find their groove following losses to Arizona and Colorado. Behind the duo of Rob Edwards and Remy Martin, Arizona State did just that in an 83-64 victory over Utah (10-7, 1-4) to push them to 11-7 on the year and 2-3 in conference play. The tense matchup featured a total of four technical fouls throughout the contest and even the ejection of Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak. As the game drew to a close, ASU head coach Bobby Hurley (who earned one of the four technical fouls) admitted he felt a sense of relief.

“It was a good feeling in the locker room,” Hurley admitted. “Good vibe to take a deep breath and just watch us make some plays and multiple guys play well on the offensive end of the floor.”

Of the players who played well on the offensive side of the ball, it was Martin and Edwards that led the way with 44 combined points with 20 and 24 respectively. Edwards was the more efficient of the duo as he hit 6 of his 7 shot attempts including going 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. The performance was one that has not been common for the senior guard this season as he came into the matchup averaging 9 points per game. Despite his struggles throughout the year, Edwards' confidence and work ethic is one that had him confident a breakout game was just around the corner. “I just stayed in the gym, stayed confident,” Edwards said. “Came to practice every day, focused.” The other half of the dynamic scoring duo in Martin was one that took a half to get going but was able to come up clutch in the second half for the Sun Devils. Martin scored 6 points in the first half hitting only 3 of his 10 shot attempts before going off for 14 in the second. A change that he attributed to being patient and being able to let the game come to him rather than trying to force the issue.