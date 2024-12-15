Eastern Michigan transfer kicker Jesus Gomez commits to ASU

And this weekend, the new coaching staff that succeeded that regime is now responsible for the senior placekicker joining the Sun Devil ranks.

On September 17th, 2022, then-redshirt freshman Jesus Gomez and his three made field goals were the difference in a 30-21 upset win over Arizona State in Tempe. The significance of that loss was so profound that it led to the dismissal of then-ASU head coach Herm Edwards.

Sometimes, the world of college football recruiting is full of rich irony, and one of Arizona State's transfer portal additions can certainly qualify for that description.

"The first thing the (special teams) coach said when he saw me," Gomez recalled, "was 'part of the reason that we are here is because of you because you've made those field goals.' So it's really interesting and it's a good coincidence. The first field goals I made in my college career were here (in Tempe). And my last field goals of my college career are hopefully going to be here too."









Gomez said that Arizona State was the first school to contact him once he put his name in the portal and that they did contact him very quickly once he became available. And the strong relationship he formed since then with special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle and assistant coach Matt Butterfield set the stage for an enjoyable official visit to the Valley of the Sun.









"I love all the support I saw on my visit,” Gomez said. “Seeing everybody behind the team like the strength coach, nutritionist, trainers, and academics…and that's a big part too because I want to get my degree. The support that they give us is really amazing. For my parents, this decision was more about academics than it was about football.









“The weather is amazing, and it's a perfect place to kick. And the team has been doing really good. I know the kicking situation has been tough, so I'm gonna do whatever I can to help the team win.”









The 6-1 218-pound Gomez, who has one year of eligibility left, ended his Eastern Michigan career converting 40-47 kicks from inside the 50-yard line and 6-11 outside the 50, including a career-long 57-yarder. The placekicker, who attended Prepa Tec High School in Puebla, Mexico, arrived at Eastern Michigan in 2021, where he redshirted as he was backing up current Arizona Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland.









“Chad is my big brother,” Gomez described. “I learned a lot from him, and having him close also influenced a little bit of the decision to come to Arizona State. It was a big decision coming to play college here in the United States and he helped me a lot. I started playing soccer, and then I started playing football. When I realized the potential I had, I didn't want to just play football in Mexico. I wanted to play on the biggest stage. That's why I tried to make it here.









“I went to Eastern Michigan, and that was big for me. But then, knowing what I can do, knowing I can kick in a power four school, and kicking in those stadiums without pressure, I wanted to play for Arizona State. When Coach Ragle called me right after I entered the portal, I could feel how much they wanted me. They showed their strong interest throughout the week before my visit, and we talked on the phone a few times each day.









I got calls from Washington, Auburn, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and other schools. But no one showed the same interest as Arizona State, and I wanted to go to a place where they wanted me, and it was an easy decision and a perfect fit.”









Needless to say, having a large Hispanic community in the Phoenix Metropolitan, let alone now playing his college football much closer to home, were also elements that carried a lot of weight with his pledge.









“Having much better to play a (road) trip when it’s 65 and not 30 degrees is an important factor,” Gomez admitted.





Gomez is scheduled to arrive in Tempe for the spring semester.