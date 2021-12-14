Dylan Hall talks ASU pledge

It’s been said often times that junior college transfers are full of appreciation once given a chance to play Division I sports. This certainly holds true with Antelope Valley (Calif.) College defensive lineman Dylan Hall, especially due to the fact that he did sign out of high school with Boise State. During an official visit to Tempe, Hall felt an immediate connection with the Sun Devil staff and decided to commit during his trip showing his gratitude to a group of coaches who believe in him.





“It was amazing, first-class,” Hall said of his visit. “The coaches really stood out, the campus and the facility…everything just blew me away. (Defensive line) Coach Rodriguez is not just a recruiter; he’s a great coach. We had a great talk when he came to see me at the school last week, and when I went on the (ASU visit) already taught me some things about hand placement and the other things he learned when working in the NFL in his time with the Vikings. He shows you also how it all works in the game and breaks down the whole thing.





“I committed to Arizona State because I bought into everything they said, and I know the coaches believe in me. That’s what it really all came down to, and that’s all I can ask for. They have a plan for me, and I’m ready to follow it.”





In his sophomore for the Marauders, Hall collected 35 tackles, 11 for a loss, a team-leading four sacks, and two fumbles recovered in eight games played. He played two games as a freshman tallying ten tackles, two sacks, and one recovered fumble.