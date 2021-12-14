Dylan Hall talks ASU pledge
It’s been said often times that junior college transfers are full of appreciation once given a chance to play Division I sports. This certainly holds true with Antelope Valley (Calif.) College defensive lineman Dylan Hall, especially due to the fact that he did sign out of high school with Boise State. During an official visit to Tempe, Hall felt an immediate connection with the Sun Devil staff and decided to commit during his trip showing his gratitude to a group of coaches who believe in him.
“It was amazing, first-class,” Hall said of his visit. “The coaches really stood out, the campus and the facility…everything just blew me away. (Defensive line) Coach Rodriguez is not just a recruiter; he’s a great coach. We had a great talk when he came to see me at the school last week, and when I went on the (ASU visit) already taught me some things about hand placement and the other things he learned when working in the NFL in his time with the Vikings. He shows you also how it all works in the game and breaks down the whole thing.
“I committed to Arizona State because I bought into everything they said, and I know the coaches believe in me. That’s what it really all came down to, and that’s all I can ask for. They have a plan for me, and I’m ready to follow it.”
In his sophomore for the Marauders, Hall collected 35 tackles, 11 for a loss, a team-leading four sacks, and two fumbles recovered in eight games played. He played two games as a freshman tallying ten tackles, two sacks, and one recovered fumble.
“Coach Rodriguez said that he likes me at defensive end,” Hall commented. “He likes my pass rushing and how I play with passion. I’m a relentless player, but I know I have to work on everything about my game.
“Joe Moore hosted me, and he told me the truth about the team. He said that I would have to work very hard here, but it’s very rewarding. Everything they told me made me like Arizona State. Everything head coach Herm Edwards told me was amazing. He’s an amazing person. I love coach Herm. It’s a great vibe there with beautiful weather.”
In some ways, this recruitment by ASU came full circle for the defensive lineman, as Hall who prepped at Lancaster (Calif.) Antelope Valley High School was recruited a member of the 2019 class and did actually unofficially visit the Sun Devils over there years ago. He did sign with Boise State out of high school and redshirted in 2019 and then a year later left the program.
“It was an emotional decision,” Hall said, leaving Boise State in 2020. “And going to Antelope Valley College was very humbling and also very life changing. It was definitely an experience that made me who I am right now. It made me appreciate everything that I had at Boise that I didn’t appreciate until it was taken away from me.”
Hall chose ASU over Memphis and has three years of eligibility left once he arrives at ASU in January.
