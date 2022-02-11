Donnie Henderson Elevated to Defensive Coordinator

"I want to thank Ray Anderson, Jean Boyd, and Coach Edwards for this opportunity," Henderson said in a statement. "I am excited about the challenge to continue the standard of the way we play football here that has been established by the coordinators before me. My family is thrilled and humbled to have this opportunity."









"We are very fortunate to have an experienced and deep bench on our coaching staff. This will allow us to continue the advancement of our defensive plan through the elevation of former Analyst and interim Defensive Backs Coach Donnie Henderson," head coach Herm Edwards said in a statement. "He's coached some of the game's great players at the highest level with the Super Bowl Champion Baltimore Ravens and coordinated a defense for me with the New York Jets. He was on the Rose Bowl staff of the late Bruce Snyder at ASU.





"He will work in tandem while coordinating our defense with Special Assistant To The Head Coach Marvin Lewis, one of the game's great defensive minds. Our defensive players will have two of the game's finest defensive minds working with them."





Under the tutelage of Henderson, Chase Lucas, DeAndre Pierce, and Jack Jones each earned Pac-12 All-Conference honors. The three defensive back selections were the most for the program since the 2014 season. Lucas and Jones earned invitations to the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Combine, putting them in a position to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Sun Devil secondary was highly effective in 2021 limiting opponents to under 200 passing yards per game and recording 16 interceptions.