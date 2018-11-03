Ahead of today’s matchup between his two final schools on his list, Bishop Alemany (Calif.) offensive lineman Dohnovan West declared his pledge today to the Sun Devils. West stated a few weeks ago that he was going to make an announcement no later than the first week of November, and true to his word he did so this morning.

Thanks to everyone who believed in me. I am 100% Committed to Arizona State University!! #ForksUp 🔱⚫️ pic.twitter.com/Id4ncjkETd

“I enjoyed talking to coach Herm Edwards a lot. You can tell that he really takes care of his players. He’s open to helping you with anything.”

“I really like the focus they have on their academics,” West said in a previous interview concerning ASU, “and the championship life program. I really like the family feel I got from the coaches and the players that were there. I was hosted by (freshman offensive lineman) Jarrett Bell and he told me that all the coaches are very knowledgeable because they have a lot of experience. He knows the coaches are going to turn this thing around and make it a power program. Watching the games, I can tell that they have a lot of good offensive linemen and that they are running the ball very well, and I like to run the ball so I get after it more. I really like the physicality the offensive line has been playing with.

West is mainly being recruited by ASU’s offensive line coach Dave Christensen, and the lineman said that he enjoys the no-pressure approach Christensen has taken when communicating with him.

“Coach Christensen is very cool and very laid back,” West described. “He really guides me to make the decision that is right for me. If I came there, he told me that he wants me to bring my dominant physicality. He sees me as a guard or a center and that’s what I’m willing to do. Most of the schools are recruiting me as an interior lineman.

“I like to go out and pull so I consider myself pretty athletic. I like to run the little guys over. It’s fun when you get to go full speed and hit someone. All-around I can probably get a little quicker and stronger.”

Along with Utah, West has also visited Nebraska and Boise State.

West is scheduled to graduate in December and sign with the Sun Devils that month. The Southern California offensive lineman is ASU’s 16th known commitment of the 2019 class and the fifth player in that position to pledge to Arizona State.

Want to further discuss this story and other ASU football and recruiting news? Join us on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and join your fellow Sun Devil fans!