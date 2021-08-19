DJ Taylor looking to reach new heights as a kick returner

For most of fall camp, Arizona State special teams coach Shawn Slocum has been tasked with evaluating a number of players to handle return duties. With so many talented players on the roster with knowledge and experience in the return game, Slocum has been hard-pressed to single out a particular player to be the primary weapon.





Slocum gave credit to the team’s job of recruiting players who did a fair amount of kickoff return work before they arrived at the program. The depth is welcomed and ensures the offensive side of special teams will be a strength for the Sun Devils in 2021.





“The battle’s been good,” Slocum said. “If you had to identify one guy, it’d be DJ [Taylor] obviously coming off that recognition last year; he’s doing a really good job. Rachaad White’s really good at it, and you’ve got Chase Lucas involved in the return game now. It’s some of our best players, so we should be impactful in that area.”





The punt return group features the same players plus freshman receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton.





“It’s a good problem to have, Slocum said, “and you’ll likely see more than one guy out there.”





“All our returners are good,” Taylor said. Each one got something different with them. As soon as they catch the ball, each one got different moves, different capabilities. Each one brings something different to the table, which makes us all good and versatile.”





Taylor made waves with his 100-yard opening kickoff return against Arizona in December, the first touchdown of many in a 70-7 throttle of the Wildcats. The previous week against UCLA, Taylor was inches away from taking another kickoff for a house call, but an illegal slide tackle by the Bruins’ kicker tripped him up near the sideline. Even in a shorten four-game campaign, those exploits earned Taylor not only All-Pac 12 2020 Second-Team honors as a return specialist but also 2021 preseason all-conference honors at both at the return specialist and all-purpose special team roles.





Since last season, Taylor says that he “has learned a lot” from his performance, as well as the guidance he got from Slocum, who carefully studies Taylor’s high school film and his reps on special teams then, helping the freshman hone on his techniques and fundamentals. Consequently, Taylor has worked to become more decisive as a returner and receive the ball with speed. Before, Taylor would slow down and look for creases in his blockers or the right opening to jump through. Slocum has emphasized the necessity for Taylor to take flight from the beginning of the play and utilize his greatest asset to its maximum potential.





“Running faster, going forward already catching the ball, it gives you more of an advantage than when you stop and catch the ball,” Taylor said. “Because if you stop and catch the ball, they probably have five more yards on you. If you run full speed right at them, they are probably further back. So more space to deal and for sure more yards.





“The way I read (the opponent) as a returner, I just try to track everybody’s movement and try to throw them off their position and make them feel uncomfortable.”





Taylor said he hasn’t personally tracked his speed but during his time at ASU, the highest he has been clocked (tracked through the Catapult system) at approximately 22 miles per hour, which would be one the fastest times on this Sun Devil team. Slocum immediately pointed out Taylor’s jets as the reason why Taylor is such a special weapon.





“Speed,” Slocum chuckled. “It’s that simple. He gets the ball on the track and outruns the pursuit.”





Taylor said he wants to return five kicks for touchdowns this season. That feat has not been accomplished since Tulsa wide receiver Ashlan Davis’ performance in 2004. On top of chasing that milestone, Taylor wants to return three of those kicks in the first three games. He also believes he can become one of the best returners in the country.





“Coach Slocum tells me all the time to do the ordinary things extraordinary,” Taylor said.





