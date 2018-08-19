For months now, Las Vegas Faith Lutheran defensive lineman DJ (David) Heckard had the Sun Devils leading for his services and he was ready to announce for them weeks ago. Ultimately, he waited for August 19th to make his birthday a truly memorable one declaring his decision to join Arizona State’s 2019 recruiting class.



“Arizona State felt like home,” Heckard said, “and my position coach Shaun Nua is just a great guy. Coach Pierce has been in constant contact with me and I just really liked the school during my short time (during his unofficial visit) in Tempe. They showed me that I was a priority on their list. “It was a hard decision to make because UNLV recruiting me hard and they are close to home and it was tempting. Me and my family prayed about it and this was the direction we wanted to go. ASU isn’t too far and my parents will be able to go to a lot of home games. “I really want to thanks my family and all of my coaches who always showed a lot of support and unconditional love all of my life. They always stuck with me and helped me become the man I am right now.” NevadaPrepReport.com William Levi sees Heckard as Heckard raw edge defender that has a huge ceiling with great speed and quickness off the edge. “Focusing on football for the first time as a junior,” Levi said, “he showed the ability to be disruptive behind the line of scrimmage and should develop into a very productive pass rusher.”

“Coach Nua likes how fast I am (Heckard reported a 40-time of 4.6 seconds),” Heckard commented in a previous interview, “and how quick I come off the edge. I’m a fast pass rusher that can play outside linebacker or defensive end. I’m long and I get off the ball well. I use my hands well too, but I need to use them more. Last year my was the first year of playing high school football so I need to improve on my technique. I definitely need to add some weight and get stronger. “I like the scheme because I know the coaches can do a lot of different things with me. I can play 3-technique, come off the edge, just so many different things I can do.” Aside from ASU the lineman visited his hometown school of UNLV and has been in close contact with Utah, San Diego State, and Fresno State that are some of the schools who have already offered Heckard. The lineman noted that USC has been showing some interest as of late.