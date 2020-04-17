Distance not a deterrent in Kelvin Gilliam’s recruiting process with ASU
If you’re a school located a few time zones away from a prospect there’s a virtual and literal gap that need to be overcome. Yet, the Sun Devils’ recruiting efforts with top-110 prospect Kelvin Gilliam have been resonating quite well with the four-star defensive lineman.
“Things are going great,” Gilliam said. “I talk to (Arizona State’s defensive line) coach Rodriguez almost every day. We talk about a lot of different things and how he sees me in the defense. I love his NFL background coaching with the Vikings and what he tells me about what he wants to see from me and what he can do for me as a young man and as a player.
“We have been doing virtual tours and he has been showing the campus to me. I really like how beautiful the campus is, how beautiful the weather is down there. If I went there, I know it would be cool to be part of such a beautiful campus.”
Robert Rodriguez’s NFL experience, let alone the collective number of professional ties on the Sun Devil coaching staff is another aspect that has been quite appealing to the Virginia lineman.
“That (NFL ties) plays a big part in my recruiting,” Gilliam admitted. “You have coaches who can show you what it takes to get to the next level because they have been playing and coaching at that next level.”
Gilliam was a defensive standout for the Springers who had an 11-1 campaign in 2019 and were ranked no. 3 in the state of Virginia losing their lone contest in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
“Coach Rodriguez likes my versatile play,” Gilliam commented. “He says that I can play both the run and rush the passer well, and play both inside and outside. When I watch ASU on film, I like their scheme and how they rush the passer. He told me that they play a lot of young players, not only on the defensive line, so he definitely talked to me about playing early.
“Coach Herm Edwards told me that the Pac-12 is the best passing league in college. So, it’s a good situation for a defensive lineman to come into because teams there always need good players who can rush the passer.”
Recruitment is still 100000% open Thank you God !! ....... Top 15 @RazorbackFB @PennStateFball @GamecockFB@GeorgiaTechFB @MSU_Football @OU_Football @Pitt_FB @UMichFootball @HokiesFB @WVUfootball @BCFootball @Vol_Football @VandyFootball @ASUFootball @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/uVPjetzRyZ— Kelvin Gilliam (@Kelvin_Gilliam2) March 19, 2020
The lineman plans to sign in December of this year but is scheduled to graduate high school in May of 2021. Gilliam’s top-15 list in alphabetical order is as follows: Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
It’s not hard to notice which school in that group is located the furthest of Gilliam’s hometown. Nonetheless, The Richmond, Va. prospect claimed that the number of miles will not be a point of consideration in his recruitment.
“Distance won’t really matter,” Gilliam remarked. “My dad is in the military so my family does travel a lot and I know that no matter where I go to school, they’ll be able to watch most of my games. That’s really all that matters to me. When they lift all the (COVID-19) restrictions I’m going to visit Arizona State. I also plan to visit Penn State, Oklahoma and South Carolina.
“I want to a school that is family-based and has good academics. I want to go to a school where I can potentially play early, and a school that can develop me into a young man and also a player.”
