If you’re a school located a few time zones away from a prospect there’s a virtual and literal gap that need to be overcome. Yet, the Sun Devils’ recruiting efforts with top-110 prospect Kelvin Gilliam have been resonating quite well with the four-star defensive lineman.

“Things are going great,” Gilliam said. “I talk to (Arizona State’s defensive line) coach Rodriguez almost every day. We talk about a lot of different things and how he sees me in the defense. I love his NFL background coaching with the Vikings and what he tells me about what he wants to see from me and what he can do for me as a young man and as a player.

“We have been doing virtual tours and he has been showing the campus to me. I really like how beautiful the campus is, how beautiful the weather is down there. If I went there, I know it would be cool to be part of such a beautiful campus.”

Robert Rodriguez’s NFL experience, let alone the collective number of professional ties on the Sun Devil coaching staff is another aspect that has been quite appealing to the Virginia lineman.

“That (NFL ties) plays a big part in my recruiting,” Gilliam admitted. “You have coaches who can show you what it takes to get to the next level because they have been playing and coaching at that next level.”

Gilliam was a defensive standout for the Springers who had an 11-1 campaign in 2019 and were ranked no. 3 in the state of Virginia losing their lone contest in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.