According to individuals close to the matter, Diron Reynolds, who coached at Michigan State this past season and at Stanford for the previous seven seasons, will be the Sun Devils' new defensive line coach.

Vince Amey, who assumed that role this past season in Tempe, will remain on staff as an analyst.

Reynolds has more than 25 years of coaching experience both at the NFL and Power 5 level. He was the defensive line coach at Stanford between 2016-22, the defensive line coach at Oklahoma in 2015, among other college stops.

At the NFL level, he was the defensive line coach at the Miami Dolphins in 2007), an assistant defensive line coach at the Minnesota Vikings between 2009-13, and a defensive quality control at the Indianapolis Colts between 2002-06, where he won a Super Bowl ring with the organization.

Solomon Thomas, a first round pick in 2017, in one of a handful of NFL draft selections Reynolds coached. He also coached Hall of Famer Jason Taylor while at Miami.