ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham said that he wanted 40,000 fans in attendance at the Sun Devils’ Spring Game. On Saturday afternoon Arizona State took the field at Sun Devil Stadium to a sparse crowd that was a fraction of that expectation. Dillingham didn’t waste any time addressing that fact when he met with the media following the Saturday session.





“I was expecting more, to be honest. I’m kind of disappointed,” he said bluntly. “We say we want to be a football town. This was a good crowd, but it’s not what a football town should look like.”





As for the product on the field, Arizona State’s first-year head coach was pleased with what he saw from his squad and the culmination of their five weeks of practices.





“I thought the guys came, and they competed, and that’s what we asked them to do,” Dillingham stated. “The kicking game - we muffed two punts, dropped a hold. You go through all spring, and guys make plays, then we come into this stadium, and some of the guys make plays. That’s part of the reason you come to this stadium.”





This edition of the spring showcase came with a twist. Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, former NFL players who now host the popular “Bussin With The Boys” podcast, each took a side to play head coach. This addition made for a highly competitive atmosphere with a fun element as well.





“Excitement for the guys,” Dillingham explained when asked why he had utilized connections to get Lewan and Compton. “They could go anywhere in the country, and they chose us. That means something.”





Now, Dillingham looks ahead to the second portion of his first offseason as a head coach. With spring ball in the rearview, he can now properly assess the team’s needs. Kenny laid out his plans for the immediate future.





“I’ll have exit interviews with players this week; then we will have exit interviews with coaches. Then the coaches will get on the road, and I’ll hit the golf course,” Dillingham joked. “Nah, I’m just kidding. We’ll have the guys go home for a few weeks, and then we’ll be getting ready.”





On how he plans to attack the transfer portal in the weeks and months ahead of August’s preseason camp, ASU’s head coach discussed the balance needed between building for the future and trying to win now at all costs.





“We’re going to try to improve our roster to win football games,” Dillingham remarked. “People say you need to build for the future, and we’re doing that, but on that same token, You owe it to your seniors to put something on the field that they can be proud of in 20 years. That’s what college athletics is like. I owe it to those guys to put that best team on the field and have the best roster we can. It’s not like the NFL; these are the things you remember.”





***





Running back Cameron Skattebo had by far the biggest statistical day of any Sun Devil, posting over 110 all-purpose yards in the four seven-minute quarters and scoring a touchdown. Yet, he won’t spend the upcoming months focusing on those numbers after this spring ball session.





“I’m not big on stats, especially when it’s against your own guys,” Skattebo stated. I think I could have done a little more effort wise. I just got tired and let my mental get to me; when you get tired, it’s hard to keep going.”









Skattebo transferred from Sacramento State, and the former Rio Linda (Calif.) High School standout is further from home now than he has ever been. Yet, so far, the decision to be in Tempe and play football for ASU has been rewarding.





“I’m only a two-hour flight away, so it’s not too far. It was a hard decision, but I’m glad I made it.,” he said before discussing what about his recruitment made the Sun Devils the right choice. “I hit the portal on Monday, and (Running backs coach Shaun) Aguano texted me by Tuesday. He came up and saw my family, so that was pretty significant value to see him do that.”





Skattebo also weighed in on the unique energy brought to the game by Compton and Lewan.





“Coach Compton came into the maroon meeting room and had everybody fired up as soon as he walked in the door,” Skattebo recalled. “Those guys are juiced up guys, and they made everybody competitive and come together and be a team.”





Skattebo, who tallied 196 carries for 1,373 yards and seven touchdowns, in addition to posting 31 receptions for 371 yards and three touchdowns for Sacramento State, was named the 2022 Big Sky Player of the Year. The humble running back is very pragmatic when asked about his style of play.





“Angry, rough,” he said, smiling. “I love physical, fast, and decisive running.”





***





Tight end Jalin Conyers is quick with a joke and to be lighthearted. That was no different following the Spring Game. Even though he was a member of the losing team, Lewan’s team gold, he was in his normal high spirits.





“We lost, but we got a little cheated,” Conyers quipped. “At the end of the day, there was great energy. I don’t know if you’re going to find another atmosphere like this in all of college football. Honestly, when I finished last season, I felt like I had so much more to prove, so it’s great to be back out here doing what we do. I can’t wait for week one. We need a sellout. I’m excited.”





Conyers showcased his dynamic pass catching ability towards the end of last season and built on that this spring. He’s more occupied now, however, with becoming a complete and well-rounded tight end that can take Arizona State to the next level and allow him to be considered a formidable high NFL draft prospect.





“I was trying to make myself a complete player,” Conyers explained. “A lot of people, they just see the touchdowns they see the catches; at the end of the day, it’s working on my whole game so I can be dominant.





As for the attendance, Conyers issued a simple plea.





“We need people to come out,” he said. “This guy (pointing to Dillingham) is building a winner. We need people in these seats.”