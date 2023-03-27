Getting players to see the coach’s vision is often hard enough in itself, but what makes it even more difficult is the experience levels on both ends of the spectrum. An upperclassman whose been on the field for multiple seasons isn’t always easily swayed by the culture brought in by a first-year head coach. Unless you’re Arizona State football and Kenny Dillingham, who, in just a few short months at the helm of the Sun Devil program, has created an unmistakable high energy atmosphere, is helping to put the memories of a 3-9 2022 campaign in the distant past.





“Lot more energy around the building,” junior wide receiver Chad Johnson Jr. told the media after Saturday’s spring scrimmage. “That energy that he brings upon us it spreads around; it’s infectious. Different energy starts with our head coach. It’s always a different vibe on the grass out there. Practice field is beautiful, but out on that game field, it’s a different rush in your body for sure. I love it.”





This novel team attitude is one that doesn't go noticed by recruits who, after witnessing spring practice, let alone having in-person conversations with the Sun Devil staff, are quickly swept up by that sentiment leading some, such as Katy (Tex.) Jordan High School wide receiver Zechariah Sample to commit to Arizona State after their first visit.





“Coach Dillingham said he wanted that dawg (mentality)," Sample said in a Devils Digest interview after his pledge, "and I said that I can give it to him.”





In their first spring reps at Sun Devil Stadium, Arizona State football had all the motivation they needed to put out arguably their best showing this month during their sixth spring practice.





No one told Kenny Dillingham, though, that this was a different environment for a spring session. Whether it’s on the practice field or in the stadium, he didn’t just stand ten yards behind the play and observe. The microphone connected to the PA system on each sideline may as well have been pointless, considering how loud and fired up he was on the field.





“TEMPO, TEMPO, TEMPO! LET’S GO, LET’S GO, LET’S GO! SHOW ME YOU WANNA BE HERE!”





If Dillingham had a bullhorn with him on Saturday, his commands would surely have been heard around the valley, certainly living up to his rallying cry of “activate the valley.” Ever since taking over the helm in Tempe, the aura around ASU football has been far different than in previous seasons, even with the actual games still months away. Dillingham’s high-octane demeanor is not only welcomed by the players but even served as a recruiting pitch in one of the busiest offseasons ASU has seen in recent memory.





Cal transfer kicker Dario Longhetto was part of a recruiting cycle that brought in nearly 50 new members to the team, but his previous relationship with the coaching staff has him familiarizing himself quicker than a typical newcomer. Having spent five years at Cal, he worked under new ASU special teams coach Charlie Ragle, which helps him understand his position coach's expectations.





“I have a long relationship with Ragle,” Longhetto recalled. “He recruited me out of high school. Played with him for four seasons at Cal. You have a good relationship with a coach; it reduces the other things you need to think about. Recipe for success.”





Longhetto is just one of the guys who has bought in on a program that is digging out of its worst season in program history. With all the new talent, immersing in a culture change was never promised to be an easy task. For the team members that had to endure such a season, like Chad Johnson Jr., he sees the culture change brought by Dillingham as one that will pay dividends in the fall.





“We had a few games where we had our foot through the door and couldn’t finish,” Johnson recalled. “That’s the biggest thing. This year, coach Dillingham is emphasizing finishing, so it should be a great year for us.”





A new vibe is one that bonds the players off the field as much as it does on the gridiron itself. This aspect of Dillingham’s vision is already presenting early positive returns.





“We come together really well,” offensive lineman Isaia Glass said. “Off the field, we all care about each other a lot, and that translated on the field. They’re (coaching staff) getting on you. They’re gonna grind you, and they’re gonna be tough.”





“I feel like In the two, three months I’ve known them, I’ve learned a lot and grown a lot from them. I can only imagine how we’re all gonna be during the season.”





“It’s a well-oiled machine,” added Longhetto. “Ready to go do our job every time we go out there on the field. It’s awesome.”





One of the ways the team has elevated that energy is by introducing competition periods into their practices. Players’ names get called without advanced warning to do battle, and nothing pumps them up quite like being on that center stage with their teammates cheering them on.





“When you hear that music go off, in that competition period, it’s an adrenaline rush,” Johnson explained. “That adrenaline rush is second to none. I love it. It brings the competitiveness out of everybody. That’s what we need as competitors.”





All of the competitive juices flowing in Tempe are controlled by a scheme that Dillingham and offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin have implemented, designed around blow-the-roof-off type plays on offense.





“I know he wants to throw that ball,” Johnson said, referring to Dillingham. “Coach Dillingham and Coach Baldwin are both offensive geniuses. Whatever they call, I believe in it. I love the aggressiveness they play with. You look back at their resumes; they’re throwing that ball. I love it.”