Sources close to Kenny Dillingham have told Devils Digest that the University of Oregon offensive coordinator, who is an ASU alumnus, has emerged as a prime target for Arizona State football’s head coach vacancy.





Dillingham is a Scottsdale Chapparal High School graduate who was also on the coaching staff with the Firebirds for six years before spending two years at ASU as an offensive analyst under Todd Graham in 2014-15.





Dillingham has been an offensive coordinator at the power five level for four years and, despite his young age, does have an impressive resume. And you have to look no further than this current season to see his group average a Pac-12-best 528 total yards and 42.2 points average.





In 2021 as the OC at Florida StatDillingham’sm's offense was among the most explosive in the nation, finishing 18th nationally in plays for 60-plus yards (6) and eighth with three touchdowns longer than 75 yards. The Seminoles were also one of the top teams in the nation in red zone scoring, converting their final 32 trips to the red zone into points, the second-longest streak in the nation during the 2021 season. In 2020 the 199.9 rushing yards per game his unit posted the program's highest since 2016 and 20th nationally among teams that played at least nine games in 2020.





His Auburn offense in 2019 ranked 28th nationally with an average of 33.2 points per game. The Tigers also converted 90 percent of their red-zone possessions, third-best in the SEC that season.





What is the timeline for this process to materialize, and who is expected to be on Dillingham’s should he be hired in Tempe?





