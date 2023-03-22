Arizona State’s first full pads practice of the spring brought a noticeable increase in energy and intensity to an atmosphere that has already featured an uptick in those categories under first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham. Players were fired up from the first whistle to the last, eager to hit their teammates they had spent a week mostly sparring.





“Saturday, I thought it was a little bit soft,” Dillingham said bluntly. “Today (Tuesday), they responded with some intensity and physicality. That’s what it takes to win in football. Physicality.”





There should be physicality, but not too much. The first padded practice yielded some flared tempers on Tuesday. A brief scuffle ensued after a pair of players engaged in intense blocking on the defensive side, while the same was seen on the offensive side of the field just a few plays later. Dillingham was heard booming, “break it up!’ from his trusty microphone.





“It should get chippy, but being under control of yourself is the key,” Dillingham explained. “If it gets chippy because you run over a guy, the person who’s going to get chippy is the guy who got run over. If you’re in control of yourself and saying, if I get beat, shut up and get back, we won’t get the chippy penalty. If we can be in control and celebrate accordingly, we won’t get those penalties.”





As heated as the competition can get, Dillingham doesn’t want his players to forget that they’re all wearing the same colors and chasing a common goal. The time they spend cultivating relationships off the field is meant to withstand the adversity a team can face on the practice field.





“I mean, we’re in this together; I tell the guys all the time we’re in this together,” Dillingham reinforced. “This is us; this is our team. We all have a major part in making it go; everything matters. Everyone wants to blame players all the time when it is a whole program’s job to take the next step.”





Coaching at his alma mater, a short drive from the neighborhood where he grew up, it would be understandable and even encouraged for Dillingham to be floored by the impressive ascent of his career. He takes the time to appreciate it, but when he’s on the field, football is football.





“When I’m on the field, I’m just coaching football, so it hasn’t really hit me there,” Dillingham said before letting his guard down just a bit. “But when I see guys I used to coach high school with, that’s the stuff where I say, 'whoa, this is pretty cool.'”





ASU football players have been tasked with learning this coaching staff’s “football language” before they can even learn a playbook. It’s clear that being a chess piece in Dillingham’s system will take as much, if not more, work outside of the facility as on it. Players won’t be able to get away with skimming their notes like an elective course.





“We have installed a lot; we’ve thrown a lot at these guys,” Dillingham said. “If you don’t prepare on your own, you have no chance. We want to make sure guys know that. You really see which guys want it and the guys who don’t expose themselves.”





On the other side of that coin, Dillingham has been largely impressed with the mental makeup of his players through the first week plus of spring practice. He knows he has a cerebral bunch and one that is motivated.





“I think the guys want it. The thing that’s unique about these guys is they want it. They show up every day, and they want to be coached. There aren’t many 18-22-year-olds who genuinely want to get better every day, and that’s all you can ask for.”