Just six days into spring practice, the Sun Devils faced an unforeseen change in their coaching staff. Wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Ra’Shaad Samples left ASU for Oregon after just one season in Tempe, creating a sudden void not only in instructing a talented Arizona State group but also affecting the team’s recruiting capabilities in the state of Texas, just months ahead of ASU's first season in the Big 12 conference.





“Ra’Shaad did an unbelievable job for us; nothing but respect for Coach Ra’Shaad and everything he did,” Dillingham said. “He built an unbelievable room; he helped us get off the ground here. So, nothing but respect.





“He's going to a great place with a great person, Dan Lanning (Oregon head coach) came to my wedding, great people there. Nothing but positive things to say, thankful for him being here. I still think he has such a bright future in this profession. And I'm rooting for him. And I wish him the best.”





Although it may seem easy for Dillingham to root for Samples, who is venturing to familiar stomping grounds, Dillingham has always been well aware of Samples' eagerness to not only get one step closer to becoming a head coach but also make another jump in his career, an aspect recognized by now even his former players.





“He’s trying to be a head coach one day,” wide receiver Coben Bourguet said. This is the right step in that progression, so I can’t be anything but happy for him. This is a career move for him; he is going to be a head coach sooner than we know it, and so I’m happy for him. I'm looking forward to the next guy we bring in this room.”





“It hurt my heart,” wide receiver Jordyn Tyson said. “It did because he’s the one who brought me here, and he’s from the crib (Texas). I had a good bond with him. That was my guy, but he’s got good things going on just like I do.”





Further, from a player perspective, Samples provided a lot more than just basic coaching and recruiting for many, leaving a void. It was the mindset and other non-football things that made the difference in what the absence means for the current wide receiver room.





“His intensity, he brought a certain intensity and accountability to the group every day,” wide receiver Jake Smith reflected. “I’m sure whoever we hire next will bring intensity and juice, but I think coach Samples did a great job bringing that.”





“What did I learn from him the most? Just being a businessman,” Tyson admitted. “This is a business; we have money in this. So, I got to be a businessman, especially at the next level.”





As much as the loss of Samples impacts the program in multiple ways, time will only continue to move on for the Sun Devils, who are anxious to take the next step in Dillingham's vision of “Activating the Valley.” Lamenting a coach's loss can only get you so far with the new season on the horizon, and Dillingham is already leading the charge toward a positive mindset moving forward.





“It sucks, Dillingham remarked. “You lose your wide receiver coach at this time. But that's the nature of adversity. I talk to our guys about it all the time. We can either freak out and panic, right? Or we can just coach, like, I coached freshman football, and I think I coach like three and a half positions.





“It's still coaching, we can adapt, we can change, we can structure things a little bit differently until we get a guy in place that we feel like is ready to take over that room, which is uber-talented.”





Tuesday morning’s session saw Dillingham working closely and vocally with the receivers along with graduate assistant Brady White, who is a former ASU quarterback (2015-2017) and quarterback at Memphis (2018-2020). The combination of both coaches did their best under the quick circumstances and will move forward in this manner temporarily.





“I'm gonna get involved until we get a wide receiver coach,” Dillingham explained. “I want to just be over there for a little bit of individual just to harp on, the fundamentals of the game.





“But yes, I do plan on being over there as long as until we get a full-time coach. But I have a lot of faith in Brady. I mean, Brady was the leading passer in the history of Memphis football right now for a reason. Phenomenal football coach.”





Besides the coaching staff, it will be imperative that some of the athletes, apart from receiving core, step up in place of Sample's absence. The return of Xavier Guillory and Elijhah Badger Tuesday to position drills could not have come at a better time as the veterans look to take the leadership position until a new position coach is named.





“We definitely have the leaders in place,” Bourguet noted. “Like Melquan (Stovall) with the experience and being a veteran on the squad. He’s stepping into his spot and speaking up just like he always has been; like you said, we have “X” (Xavier Guillory) and “Badge” (Elijhah Badger) already in the room, and just older, experienced guys in the room that are just taking that leadership role more seriously right now.”





Dillingham is aiming to fill this vacancy with a name that would move the needle. To date, some of the candidates interviewed have been high caliber NFL wide receivers such as former New England Patriots wide receiver Troy Brown (who also coached that position in New England) and former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward. The resume of both of these multiple Super Bowl champions naturally lends immediate credibility to their candidacy and fits the vision Dillingham has in this upcoming hire.





“A guy with experience,” Dillingham stated. “A guy who can develop. A guy who can demand presence and demand that leadership when he walks into the room. And people say, man, where's my pen, where's my paper, I want to learn, let me soak in every piece of knowledge this person has because he's done what I want to do. And he's been where I want to go.”





For the wide receiver room, it’s crystal clear that they cannot occupy their time during this significant offseason period with who will be the next individual to instruct them in practice and on game day. The ASU players know that distractions in the spring can pay adverse dividends in the fall.





“The feeling among the group is, there is not a whole lot of time to feel one way about it,” Smith confessed. “We had to come out here and practice today. I don't want to sound harsh or anything, we miss coach Samples, and that was a blow, but we got to come out here and take care of business and do our job at the end of the day.”



