DevilsDigest TV: Baylor at ASU postgame analysis

The rigors of the Big 12 schedule and the quality of ASU's league opponents manifested themselves in an overtime home loss against Baylor. Justin LaCertosa and I discuss the aspects that affected the Sun Devils' play and why their comeback fell short

Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!