Another coach with strong ties to ASU’s new head coach, Kenny Dillingham, has been added to the Sun Devil staff, as Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle will be joining ASU as its tight ends and special teams coach. In 2006 Ragle spent one year in Tempe as a graduate assistant working with offensive linemen and the special teams’ unit under then-head coach Dirk Koetter.





Not only does Ragle have formidable in-state recruiting ties, but he is also someone Dillingham considers a mentor. As the head coach at Scottsdale Chaparral, Ragle won three consecutive championships with the Firebirds with Dillingham on his staff during that stint. Former ASU defensive tackle Vince Amey who was also hired by Dillingham for a defensive role, was also on that Chapparal staff.





Ragle reunited a year later with Amey at the University of Arizona, initially as the Wildcats’ Assistant Director of Operations and for the next four years as Special Teams Coordinator and Tight Ends coach. His Pac-12 coaching career continued at Cal as he assumed the same two roles in 2017-18 and for the next two years solely as Special Teams Coordinator.

He left Berkeley last December to serve as Idaho State’s head coach in the FCS Big Sky Conference and finished 1-10 as part of a considerable rebuilding project with that program.





Ragle began his coaching career in the Phoenix metropolitan as the Defensive Coordinator for Moon Valley High School between 2000-04, winning a state championship in his last season there. He joined Chaparral a year later in the same capacity. After his one-year stint with ASU, he returned to the local high school coaching ranks serving as Chaparral’s head coach between 2007-11.