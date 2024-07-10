LAS VEGAS—From the minute ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham was hired in November 2022, his goal has been to transform the Sun Devil football team through toughness and simultaneously build a unique culture in Tempe. Whether it’s the weight room gains the players have recorded or how mentally sound they have become, Dillingham is not just ready but eager to take on the challenge that is the gritty Big 12 style of play.





“I think this is one of the best-coached conferences in the league,” Dillingham said. “From top to bottom, I think every game’s a grind, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”





Dillingham was more than joyous to have senior running back Cam Skattebo return for another season to build a winning mindset. He was a focal point of the offense, tallying 1,034 all-purpose yards and scoring ten touchdowns, and is plenty motivated to register a winning season after a 3-9 campaign last year.





“It’s great,” Dillingham stated regarding his running back. “He’s completely changed his body and his mindset. I challenged him after the year, and he’s taken up the challenge. I’m super proud of him; he’s going to be that guy that no one wants to tackle consistently and a guy we’re going to need in the fourth quarter of games. He’ll be fresh and ready to go, and he shines in the toughest moments.”





Dillingham is elated to have more flexibility from a scheme perspective. The 2023 depth chart for ASU was frustratingly thin, yet these days, he can examine a more talented roster and effectively put some inventive pieces in motion, figuratively and literally.





“Last year, we couldn’t be versatile,” Dillingham mentioned. “We lined up in no creative formations; I think this year, with the depth at running back, it allows you to put running backs at wideout and wideouts at running back. Tight ends get to flex out, and that is when you create problems for a defense.”





The Sun Devils’ last-place media preseason poll ranking was perceptibly a frequent topic of discussion during Media Day with the ASU head coach and his players. Not being one to ever hide from unflattering opinions, Dillingham made it clear he did read those rankings, and it undoubtedly lit a fire under him and the rest of the team as well.





“Am I blind? Yeah, I saw it,” Dillingham commented. “I’m not against it; this has been the worst three-year stretch in Arizona State history, and it’s our job to change it. They (his players) may not say anything to me, but any competitor is going to be pissed off. External motivation is real, external influence is real, and if that doesn’t motivate you to push yourself even harder or challenge you, then you’re not a competitor to begin with.”





When it comes to competing, Dillingham and his coaching staff have been planning for months now to familiarize themselves with the different styles the Big 12 presents. They know that this conference prides itself on the diversity of schemes and a higher degree of physicality than the Pac-12 used to have.





“We need to continue to establish a culture of toughness,” Dillingham noted. “That’s the number one thing that if you watch this league and look at the teams that have continually won in this league and in college football are teams that are tough and teach their kids how to respond to adversity.”





This year, new helmet communication technology is being introduced, which allows quarterbacks to hear their coaches better calling out plays and not be forced to look towards the sideline and the hand signals from the staff, consequently enabling them to snap the ball faster.





“It’s a way bigger deal than people realize,” Dillingham expressed. “Especially in college football, tempo teams can get into almost every play at the line of scrimmage with their coach talking to them (rather than looking towards the sidelines). I think you’ll see a lot of teams drastically change how quickly they get on the ball, similar to that Los Angeles Rams style with (quarterback) Jared Goff.”





At just 34 years old, Dillingham is tied for the youngest Power Conference head coach in the country. He has successfully utilized this element to bond with his players and earn their respect.





“I kind of understand a little bit more what goes on in an 18 or 23-year-old mind,” Dillingham explained. “But at the same token, I was raised by a guy at the Naval Academy where we were gonna be five minutes early everywhere we go, and we’re going to treat people with respect. I think at the end of the day, you have to instill a toughness in your team, and that’s what wins consistently in college football.”





When recruiting, an aspect where personal relationships are vital, Dillingham stated that he looks not only for good players but also for good people. The recruitment process naturally never fully materializes as planned in every instance, but Dillingham still utilizes each opportunity presented.





“You’re either going to be a multiplier or a divider,” Dillingham expressed. “I want people who make people around them better. We’re also honest. I can say with a lot of confidence we’re going to tell you the truth when we recruit you. Right now, in recruiting, our players are better recruiters than our coaches. Our players are telling them our coaching staff doesn’t change and that standards are being set.”





Heading into his second year as head coach, Dillingham, by default, acquired a wealth of knowledge and collected many learning opportunities regarding the formidable task of being at the helm of the football program. While his love for the game fuels him and creates the desire to be a head coach, he quickly realized that even as the ultimate decision maker regarding all team matters he doesn’t always need to be in the driver’s seat during his step of the process.





“I’ve been coaching football since I was 18 years old,” Dillingham described. “From middle school to high school, and now, after all those years, you become a head coach. I learned that I’ve got to trust the people around me. My love for football is why I started coaching, but now that my role is different, I’ve learned that I need to remove myself a little bit. The biggest thing I learned is I’m not the smartest person in the room and to trust my guys.”



